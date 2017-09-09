33 Days Away from a Potential Stock Market Collapse

12 October 2007.

That was the day the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at a then all-time high of 14,093.08 points.

That was also the day the S&P 500 traded at a then all-time high of 1561.80.

But then, word got around that something inside markets was broken…

Four days after the two major US indices reached their hitherto all-time peak, China Daily reported:

‘The woes of the US housing market are dragging on longer than expected, and may lead to over one million foreclosure notices this year for homeowners, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson said Tuesday. ‘Paulson, in a Washington speech, said the problems in housing represent “the most significant current risk” to the US economy and that policymakers and the private sector should mobilize to alleviate the pain and avert future crises. ‘“The ongoing housing correction is not ending as quickly as it might have appeared late last year,” Paulson said in remarks at Georgetown University Law Centre. ‘“And it now looks like it will continue to adversely impact our economy, our capital markets and many homeowners for some time yet. Even so, I believe we have a healthy, diversified economy that will continue to grow.”’

What followed shortly after was the near catastrophic collapse of the world’s most important financial market. Over the next 18 months, the Dow Jones tumbled to an 11-year low of 6626.94. And the S&P 500 also fell to an 11-year low of 683.38. A decline of 52% and 56% respectively.

At the core of what we now call the US subprime crisis was the idea that US housing prices would always continue to rise.

Cheap credit allowed Americans to build and buy homes without adequate capital, which they could quickly ‘flip’ for profit. In some cases before the first mortgage payment was due. Of course, there was no actual cash in the homes, so when the subprime problems emerged, housing prices fell.

This week, Australian market research firm LF Economics published a report called ‘The Big Rort’ — a play on words on The Big Short, a movie about the subprime crisis. In the report, LF Economics attacked the Aussie housing market, writing:

‘The use of unrealised capital gain (equity) of one property to secure financing to purchase another property in Australia is extreme. ‘This approach allows lenders to report the cross-collateral security of one property, which is then uses as collateral against the total loan size to purchase another property. This approach substitutes as a cash deposits. ‘This has exacerbated risks in the housing market as little to no cash deposits are used. ‘Profitability is therefore predicated upon ever-rising housing prices. ‘…International wholesale lenders…may find out the hard way that they have invested into nothing more than a $1.7 trillion “piss in a fancy bottle scam.”’

Bank-determined loan-to-value ratios for property are exacerbating the problem, says LF Economics. As is the ability of investors to use unrealised capital gains from one property to secure finance for another.

The timing of this report is intriguing: We are just a month away from when the US market began to fall as a result of their own highly leveraged property sector.

But attacking the highly leveraged property sector in Australia is nothing new.

Most Australians are well aware of the intensely leveraged property market. And for all we know, ‘The Big Rort’ could just be LF Economics putting out a report so that they’re able to say they saw the problem first.

But there is one person that disputes the idea of an Aussie housing market crash happening at all in the near future.

Based on my colleague’s analysis, a big US-style crumble in housing prices may be much further away than any of us think.

Real estate guru Phil Anderson, of Cycles, Trends and Forecasts, says the Aussie property market has longer to run. The way he sees it, the local property market is part of much bigger economic cycle.

