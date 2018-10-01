A New Indicator?

I’ve come up with a new leading indicator…my book sales!
They’re the worst they’ve ever been. To me, that’s a contrarian indicator, because it’s not just me who’s book sales have been poor this year. It’s Robert Prechter, John Mauldin, David Stockman…authors with similar views to mine — that this is a great bubble that has to burst — are also being ignored.
With markets breaking records, people just don’t want to listen to our message.
That doesn’t mean we’re wrong about this.
Listen to my video to hear why people are tuning out to our message and why that’s a mistake…
Regards,
Harry Dent,
Editor, Harry Dent Daily