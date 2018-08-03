A New Medical Revolution Is About to Kick Off

Today, I want to share what I think is the biggest medical revolution happening right now.

Physicians are tempted to use the word cure in the same breath as cancer, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and arthritis.

To be clear, this isn’t some pipe dream that might or mightn’t work in 10 years’ time.

It’s technology unfolding right before your eyes today!

Just imagine a company that comes up with a solution to the diseases above. That company would go down in history.

They’d quickly become the company of the 21st century, saving millions, if not billions of lives.

I probably don’t need to mention what would happen if you bought stock in such a company.

But before we go any further, let’s see how this medical revolution came about.

Headache? Try this…

Husani has had a splitting headache all summer long. His wife, Chione, finally goaded him into seeing someone.

When asked to come in, Husani told the doctor how he was feeling.

The doctor told Husani to go home. He should wash and shave his entire body. If that didn’t work he should come back in a week.

Husani came back the following week.

Next, the doctor prescribed Husani to wear a garland of laurel leaves. This should surely do the trick. But again, Husani came back next week.

He still had frequent migraines that stopped him from working. He was a stone mason and worked out in the hot sun all day long.

This time, the doctor asked Husani to lie down on the table. He took a small knife and made a small but deep cut into Husani’s head.

Chione gasped. It’s alright, the doctor said. We’re just going to do a bit of bloodletting. Husani had too much bad blood in his head, the doctor reasoned.

The best course of action therefore was to let some of that bad blood out.

You might have already guessed Husani isn’t of our time. Thousands of years ago, shaving your body, wearing laurel leaves and bloodletting were all popular remedies. The latter became very popular in ancient Egypt.

And it wasn’t for another 1,500 years that the field of medicine underwent its first revolution.

From evil spirits to science

Ancient Egyptian physicians didn’t always help their patients. But they did have a great deal of knowledge about how the body worked.

For example, they knew the human body had a pulse. They also knew the heart created that pulse. They understood the human body was made up of channels (veins, arteries and our digestive system).

And of course, they knew a thing or two about organs. You tend to know where they all are after a mummification or two.

But like most ancient societies, Egypt was a god worshiping society. The gods were in control of everything. Illness and disease were because of the gods, demons and evil spirits.

For more than a thousand years, metaphysical ideas went hand in hand with medical practice.

But around 460 BC the profession underwent a Hippocratic Revolution.

Before Hippocrates, physicians divided the body into parts. They believed there were different treatments for the arm compared to the foot.

If you had a pain in your arm, there was a vile for that. A pain in your foot called for a completely different remedy.

To Hippocrates, the body wasn’t made up of separate parts. It was whole. In the body was blood, bile and water which worked in harmony.

Hippocrates would even conceptualise how our blood transports oxygen from our lungs throughout the body. Instead of oxygen, he called it the ‘Vital Force’ or ‘Innate Heat’.

Any disease or illness meant the body was in disharmony.

Hippocrates thought the human body was always trying to achieve a harmonic state. Thus it was the physician’s job to help the body resist any imbalances.

A couple of Hippocrates’ recommendations included light exercises, a quality diet, massage and hydrotherapy.

Instead of treating the diseases, Hippocrates would treat the patient. Without knowing, his methods would build a patient’s immune system, bringing the body back into balance.

And in 1891, a chap by the name of William Coley would pioneer the field of immunotherapy.

He would harness the power of our immune system to treat all sorts of diseases, even cancers.

What William kicked off was the start of a multi-billion dollar industry. In fact, the industry is expected to reach more than US$145 billion in sales by 2022.

But I expect it could be far larger, as a new revolutionary technology makes its way to the masses.

US$145 billion industry is just the beginning

So what is this revolutionary new technology?

True to the Hippocratic way, it strengthens your immune system. No wait…that’s an understatement.

This technology SUPER CHARGES your immune system.

Think I’m over exaggerating?

When talking about this technology, Cancer Specialist Dr Rebecca Kristeleit said:

‘We are starting to think about using that word: “cure”…As an oncologist, it’s not a word you would ever say…’

Just as enthused about this ground breaking technology is Dr Pardoll, a director at Johns Hopkins.

‘The potential to control or cure even the most advanced, treatment-resistant cancers has been elusive until now’.

But this might not be the answer to cancer. In time, I believe this technology could end major diseases !

And a company in France has already gotten started. Instead of battling cancer, TxCell plans to use this technology to fight autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and lupus.

Safe to say, when you’re talking about a single breakthrough treatment, with the potential to wipe away a deadly disease, the market potential could be truly MASSIVE . It’s why I believe US$145 billion is only the beginning.

