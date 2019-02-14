Another Lost Decade for the Banks?

Within days of the commissioner’s report, two of the head honchos at National Australia Bank Ltd [ASX:NAB] got to work clearing out their desks.

Though for former Treasurer, and Future Fund Chairman, Peter Costello, one of them wasn’t moving nearly quickly enough. A former champion for NAB’s Chairman, he was blunt in his advice:

‘If the NAB was managing itself well, the chairman would go first and the new chairman or chairwoman would appoint the CEO.’

For an ex-pollie, Costello has a rare economy with words. There is no way of misunderstanding that.

While other bank bosses escaped similar treatment, they now wait for any potential criminal action.

As we saw last week, bank shareholders enjoyed a nice bounce after the release of Hayne’s report. The big four gained between 5–7% on the day.

The move provided some respite for long-suffering shareholders. They are only too familiar with their stock prices going nowhere, even when property prices were on the up.

Take out dividends, and bank stocks have barely moved in a decade.

Of course, it hasn’t always been like this. From the early to mid-90s, through to 2007, bank stocks all went on a tear.

Westpac Banking Corp [ASX:WBC] rallied tenfold, from around $3 to $30. And NAB from around $7 to over $42.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group [ASX:ANZ] also went on a colossal run. It rallied from around $3 to a fraction under $32.

The biggest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA], didn’t rally quite as hard as the others over that decade. However, it went on a run after the sub-prime disaster, trading from around $24 to $96.

At that time, shareholders not only were able to cheer a rising share price. They also received a regular stream of growing dividends.

Over the last decade, though, it has mainly been these dividends which kept shareholders on the register. Without them, there were plenty of other places to invest for capital gains.

But banks have run into a problem. With the exception of CBA, their dividends have also become stagnant.

The real test for CBA will be if it can increase its final dividend later this year. If not, it will join the ranks of the other banks whose dividends have peaked.

As the biggest bank, CBA offers a gauge as to how the others should perform. And because it reports earlier than the other three, can give an early indication on how the others are travelling.

While there is plenty of talk about mortgage stress, it did not find its way into CBA’s recent interim results. Loans in arrears was slightly down from the previous period.

CBA’s net interest margin — the margin between the interest it pays out and receives — though, was again slightly lower than previous periods. Meaning the cost of funding for Australia’s banks continues to rise.

When the other three report in May, these are the numbers (loan arrears and margin) that will attract the closest analysis.

With a huge 69% of funding coming from its depositor base, CBA is better suited than the others to absorb higher interest costs from bond investors. Nevertheless, CBA’s margins are in a vice.

So what next for the banks?

One of the first tests was yesterday, when CBA went ex-dividend for $2. Opening $1.58 below the previous day’s close, early buying suggested CBA was back on the march.

But as the day played out, buying soon gave way to selling. By mid-afternoon, CBA stock was down beyond the size of CBA’s dividend, trading around $71.

There is no doubt the royal commission put a cloud over bank stocks. But the selling got under way well before that.

It wasn’t just about the lack of dividend growth. Nor about the market looking to the future and fearing a property correction.

Instead, it was to do with something much more mundane.

While banks appear conservative, they are actually highly leveraged. Their viability depends on their interest margins, and the ability to gauge risk.

Without a suitable capital buffer, banks that are too highly leveraged, can easily fall over. That is why the capital rules (Basel) have changed since 2007. Bank regulators clearly want to avoid another financial meltdown.

That means banks retaining a higher level of capital than before. And while that makes the financial system safer, it has one side effect. That is, with less leverage, banks just can’t generate the type of return on equity (ROE) that they did a decade ago.

In 2011 and 2012, CBA generated an eye-watering 19%-plus ROE. Over the last two years, though, this has fallen to just over 14%. The trend looks to be continuing down from here.

And this is what will drive bank share prices.

Yes, profit, dividends, interest margins and loan defaults all matter. But ROE, especially a declining one, is what will also keep a lid on bank prices in the future.

