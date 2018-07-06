Are You Ready for Some Bonus Fireworks?

Get ready for some fireworks after the fourth!

(And yes, of course I am aware that you don’t celebrate Independence Day in Australia, so please forgive my enthusiasm for the holiday.)

Market volatility over the past few weeks has been all about trade, specifically China and the US trading tariffs. Those worries haven’t abated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has tumbled since mid-June, though the index rebounded a bit last Friday. The S&P 500 has also struggled.

Long-term treasury bonds, on the other hand, have done much better over the last couple weeks.

The 30-year government bond yielded on 13 June, the day the Federal Reserve decided to hike rates; on Monday, the long-dated government bond closed under.

That makes six of the past seven rate increases when the yield on the 30-year treasury has fallen at least a week after the Fed made its move.

Danger in the flatlands

The rosy scenario the Fed paints could have convinced market participants to move long-term rates higher and the yield curve steeper. The central bank’s actions also should have prompted investors to take on more risk and buy stocks.

I remain concerned about the flat yield curve…so should you.

Historically, a flat curve has warned of trouble ahead. And if long-term rates move below short-term rates, a recession is a near certainty.

Treasury yields broke out last week when the saber-rattling about trade tariffs intensified, sending yields to 2.97%

May home sales don’t move market

The last real estate crash preceded the 2008–09 financial crisis. Real estate markets have recovered nicely since the implosion, but signs of weakness have started to emerge.

Sales of existing homes fell 0.4% sequentially in May and 3% year over year. Even though sales of previously owned homes aren’t as important to the economy as new-home sales, this metric provides useful insight into overall housing demand.

New-home sales handily beat expectations for the month, with the number of transactions increasing 14.1% from year-ago levels.

Unfortunately, prices fell by 1.7% on the month and 3.3% on the year.

That’s not a disaster, but it is a mixed bag.

Manufacturing on fire

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released the June manufacturing index.

The monthly survey queries purchasing managers from about 300 manufacturing companies about the general direction of production, new orders, order backlogs, inventories, employment, and prices.

This forward-looking indicator surprised to the upside, coming in at 60.2. That’s a 1.5% point increase over May. Readings above 50 reflect an expansion in economic activity, while values above 58 usually imply economic growth of about 4%.

The ISM manufacturing index is a proven market mover, but this upside surprise didn’t move the market much at all. At these levels, stocks have already priced in a lot of good news.

On the horizon

After Independence Day, the economic releases come fast and furious.

The Fed releases the minutes from its most recent meeting today, providing investors with more insight into the central bank’s views.

I wouldn’t expect the minutes to include any earth-shattering news.

However, Friday might bring more fireworks than the Fourth of July! That’s when the June jobs report hits the tape.

Remember, the May report was a barn-burner, beating expectations for job creation, the unemployment rate, and wage growth.

Regards,

Lance Gaitan,

Editor, for Harry Dent Daily