Aus Tin Mining Share Price down Following Update

At time of writing, the share price of Aus Tin Mining Ltd [ASX:ANW] is down 11.11%, trading at $.016 per share.

The Aus Tin Mining share price flew up at the start of the year, but has been caught in downward trend the last few months with a recent spike:

Source: marketindex.com.au

The latest news out of the company is a development and exploration update which provides insight on its transition to production.

Granville tin project update

Aus Tin announced that the lining of its new Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) has now been completed, with a protective layer of re-processed tailing now being laid at the base of the dam.

You can see what this looks like below:

A TSF is essentially a reservoir for storing unrecoverable and uneconomic minerals, metals and process water discharge from a mining operation.

You can see the price of tin has risen sharply over the past two months:

Source: infomine.com

Mt Cobalt/Pembroke nickel-cobalt-copper project update

Following previous equipment issues in mid-December, Aus Tin Mining has announced that the PEM029 drill hole has now been completed at a depth of 425m.

Analysis will now be undertaken to understand more about the potential nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation as well as the native copper observed in the core.

Aus Tin’s drilling contractor will complete three reverse circulation holes targeting potential host shear zones at Mt Cobalt, north of drilling completed in 2016 and 2018.

Investors will be presented with assay results of the entire program once they are received by the company.

The price of nickel meanwhile, has been experiencing a recovery over the last three weeks:

Source: infomine.com

