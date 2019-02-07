Ausdrill’s Share Price Jumped 5.98% This Morning

Shares of Australian diversified mining services company, Ausdrill Limited [ASX:ASL] have jumped in value by 5.98% in today’s morning trading. The share price currently sits at $1.50.

The sudden jump in share value was most likely caused by an announcement released by the company on the ASX website this morning. The positive announcement came before market open, which informed shareholders that Ausdrill’s ‘recently acquired subsidiary, leading hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has been awarded an underground mining services contract at the Rampura Agucha Mine in India from Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) worth approximately $100 million.’

Why the steep jump in Ausdrill’s share price?

The steep jump in share price is likely due to investor confidence picking up on the back of the positive announcement. The extension of the Barminco contract fuels the belief that Ausdrill are on track with their end of 2018 results release, indicating ‘continued strong operational performance across all projects’ and ‘significant contract extensions’ to the tune of ‘circa $1.275 billion’.

Ausdrill currently has operations across Australia, Africa, India and the United Kingdom.

On top of this, on 21 January Ausdrill was awarded with a $171 million mining services contract in Western Australia. The deal includes a three-year underground mining contract for Ausdrill’s subsidiary Barminco.

It seems that Ausdrill’s collaboration with Barminco is paying off handsomely for the company.

What’s next for Ausdrill?

When looking at the proposed business plans for Ausdrill in 2019, it seems as though investor confidence is well founded. Ausdrill’s managing director Mark Norwell says:

‘The new projects demonstrate the diversity of the expanded Ausdrill Group across different projects and resources.’

Ausdrill could be an exciting stock to watch over the coming months.

