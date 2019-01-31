At time of writing, the Australian dollar is trading at 72.5 US cents. The three factors driving the AUD/USD trade are the supposedly ‘good’ CPI data, the US Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady and the continued surge in iron ore prices.

Of these three factors, only one of which pertains to what’s happening in Australia.

Below is a chart which shows how the Aussie dollar has performed over the past five days:

Source: tradingview.com

CPI data helps Australian dollar

CPI data was released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) yesterday and it was ‘good’. It was good in the sense that it beat expectations ever so slightly by 0.1% to the upside, coming in at 1.8%.

Below you can see how the CPI has performed over the past two years:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

CPI is the consumer price index which tracks the prices of a basket of goods and is the chief metric used to track inflation.

The RBA has set an inflation target of 2–3%, which they view as healthy for the economy — so 1.8% is edging towards that range.

But below, if you look at the actual data released by ABS, the picture of improving health looks a bit more like a façade:

Source: ABS

Basically, food, alcohol and tobacco are dragging the numbers up, making it appear as if the Aussie economy is doing better than it is.

With government-driven increases in alcohol and tobacco taxes, and food getting more expensive at a time when the household debt-to-income ratio in Australia is at almost 200%, the CPI numbers are effectively juiced.

Federal Reserve keeps rates steady, Australian dollar shoots up

The US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy statement was dovish and this provided further impetus to the Aussie dollar after release of the CPI data.

The key words are as follows:

‘In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes.’

Trump has been furious with the Fed for hiking rates in the past, and will likely be pleased they didn’t hike it again.

Iron ore prices the icing on the cake for the Australian dollar

Australia is a country that relies heavily on commodities for the health of its economy, so the recent iron ore price action has been a boon to the Aussie dollar.

As explained previously, a major disaster at a Brazilian iron ore mine could trigger significant production cuts and benefit Aussie iron ore producers.

What’s more, due to the nature and severity of the incident, iron ore prices could remain elevated for a sustained period of time.

The flow-on effect from this shift in the market is stronger bottom lines, a better trade balance and consequently, greater confidence in the Aussie dollar.

Ultimately however, the CPI data combined with the recent NAB Business Survey could be pointing to deteriorating conditions in the Australian economy in the mid-term.

Because of these factors, it is possible the current trend in AUD could reverse as the housing bubble continues to deflate, global growth slows and the trade war threatens to escalate.

