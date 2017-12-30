Aussie Property Under Attack

The Port Phillip Publishing office is closed for the holidays. Until your Editors return on 2 January, we’ll be looking back at some of our ‘greatest hits’ for 2017.

Today’s article originally published on 21 June, looks at Australia’s sky-high property prices. A growing number of voices are calling for a crash, seemingly at any moment. But you may be surprised with your editor Shae’s conclusions.

Simply follow the link here to find it. Enjoy, and Happy Holidays!