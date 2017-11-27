Aussie Property Has Nothing on Hong Kong

Think Aussie property is seriously overvalued?

Then you’ll think property in Hong Kong is ridiculous!

Hong Kong Property Prices on the Rise

Property in Hong Kong is showing no signs of cooling. City dwelling prices have climbed 11% this year. And that’s coming off continuous growth since 2009.

Source: Bloomberg

Surely this market is in bubble territory, no?

Well, it depends. You could argue the bubble is being perpetuated by greedy developers, bidding up land to build more and more houses. However, you could also reason that prices are rocketing up simply because the demand is there.

Like the Aussie property market, there are real factors contributing to property growth, not just speculators bidding prices up.

Property Demand and Supply

The first is demand and supply. At the moment, there are around 20,000 new private residential units coming onto the market each year.

This is barely enough to cover the 20,000 rural people in China moving to urban areas. According to Bloomberg, the number of unsold apartments in Hong Kong fell to its lowest level since 2015.

Source: Bloomberg

Low Interest Rates

The second factor is cheap cash. Interest rates in Hong Kong, like Australia, are still very low. But not only are mortgages easily serviceable, developers are doing their best to sell as much as possible.

As reported by Bloomberg:

‘Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. is offering buyers finance of as much as 120 percent of the purchase price: 90 percent toward buying the new property, and 30 percent to pay down their existing mortgage.

‘The flats are priced about 11 percent higher than a March sale at the same development, according to BOCOM International Holdings Co. Other developers offer rebates to buy furniture or interest-only loans for the first three years.’

Turning to Mum and Dad

And the third is parents. Like down under, coming up with the deposit is the hardest part of purchasing a property in Hong Kong. Buyers need to come up with as much as a 40% down payment.

And many young Chinese wanting to break into the market are looking to mum and dad. Bloomberg continues:

‘Hong Kong’s de-facto central bank has warned young buyers are increasingly turning to their parents, with home purchases being financed partially by proceeds from refinancing mortgages. That also makes it harder for others whose families aren’t asset-rich to get on the property ladder.

‘The average number of monthly refinancing’s rose to 3,100 in the first three quarters of this year from 2,200 in 2016, according to HKMA data.’

