Australia Enters Per Capita Recession

Pessimism is never an emotion we would like to feel towards the economy.

In an ideal world, consumers and companies would all feel positive about the financial direction they’re going.

But unfortunately, consumer sentiment is leaning towards the latter: pessimism.

In a time of low wage growth and growing household costs, confidence can plunge.

And that’s exactly what has happened this month, according to the Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer survey, as consumer confidence fell nearly 5%.

100 is the level that divides optimism and pessimism on the index scale. This fall in confidence has pushed the number below 100. The further the number falls the more pessimistic consumer confidence is. Vice versa for consumer optimism.

Consumer watching GDP levels closely

The survey, which was done at the beginning of March, was completed on either side of the fourth quarter GDP release. This release showed that the second half of 2018 only saw an annual pace of 1% in growth, as we can see in the chart below:



Source: Westpac

This confirmation of a lack of growth affirmed that we have not had two quarters in a row that economic growth hasn’t been able to keep up with population growth.

This has led to a number of economists calling that we are now in a ‘per capita recession’.

The impact on sentiment has been prominent, before the GDP release sentiment was significantly more optimistic, this just goes to show how closely consumers were paying attention to the March GDP figures release, according to Westpac’s Matthew Hassan. He goes on further to explain:

‘Those collected before the March 6 release had a combined index read of 100.7. Those collected after the release had a combined read of 92.7, an 8 per cent fall.’

The outcome of this survey isn’t all that surprising when you look at the latest NAB business confidence survey from earlier this year, where confidence also fell.

In my opinion, this could be an indicator for near future economic performance, and it’s not looking all that healthy.

Hassan continues:

‘With the December quarter national accounts likely clarifying what were previously somewhat mixed signals about the extent of Australia’s growth slowdown, the March weakening in consumer expectations for the economy looks likely to be sustained.’

Sentiment continues to fall

Longer-term views towards the economy in the years ahead have also been beaten down, which was reflected in the March Survey.

For the year ahead, sentiment crashed by 6.9%. Confidence over the long-term also slid by 5.5%.

Sentiment regarding family finances also fell sharply, current conditions dropped by 5.6%. And if you were to look at sentiment a further 12 months into the future, it’s fallen by a further 5.9%.

As you can see in the table below, buying major household items now has also fallen, by 0.6%:



Source: Westpac

What’s also not helping is the crash in property prices, specifically houses.

As Hassan explains, sentiment is falling due to the fall in house prices, specifically New South Wales and Victoria.

‘Australia’s housing market downturn — a key factor in the disappointing December quarter growth figures — also looks to have had a more direct impact on sentiment… ‘Consumers in Sydney, which has seen the largest house price declines over the last 18 months, recorded a sharp 10% fall in sentiment. ‘Those working as labourers or operators also recorded a particularly sharp 14% decline, likely reflecting the significant weakening in dwelling construction.’ While house prices are falling, the affordability factor has risen sentiment on buying a house now, to 116.6, which is a four-year high.

As Hassan once again put it:

‘Improving affordability continues to see a lift in buyer sentiment in New South Wales and Victoria, although there still looks to be some way to go on affordability before buyer sentiment returns to “normal” levels’.

But that’s about as positive as it gets.

Economy concerns to continue to grow

With falling house prices and a slow growing economy, the views concerning unemployment rates have also turned sour.

The unemployment expectations index also soared 8.9% to its highest level in 18 months, to 130.6.

This is due to increasing concern regarding not only the economy, but household finances and unemployment in the next year. Those surveys are even more cautious about the best place to put their new savings, which indicates that risk aversion is higher now than even during the height of the GFC.

As Hassan states:

‘Over two thirds of consumers now favour safe options such as bank deposits, superannuation or paying down debt… ‘Only 9% favour real estate, a new record low going back to 1974, while only 8% nominate shares. ‘The mix is more risk averse than at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 and highlights the risk that a move by households to increase savings rates could further undermine consumer demand.’

With so many factors that make up the economy struggling, from low wage growth to stagnating GDP growth and low household spending, it doesn’t look like sentiment will be growing optimistic in 2019.

Kind regards,

Alana Sumic,

Editor, Markets & Money