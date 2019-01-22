Australian Mines Share Price down after Drilling and Buying Land

At time of writing, the share price of Australian Mines Limited [ASX:AUZ] is down 8.89%, trading at 4.1 cents per share.

It’s been a difficult one-year period for the stock:

Source: marketindex.com.au

The latest news out of the company is that it has purchased land in Greenvale, Queensland and reported new intersections.

Why is Australian Mines’ share price down?

Despite supposedly positive news that includes ‘astounding’ levels of cobalt in recently reported intersections and the purchase of a 13-acre plot of land in Greenvale, the stock has still taken a hit.

Part of this could be down to speculation that the mine may not even get off the ground, or more precisely, into it for that matter.

There has recently been media coverage around its off-take agreement with SK Innovation, which it moved to head off on 3 January of this year.

The company has said they plan to have the entire project funding package in place during the second quarter of 2019.

Without details about funding for the project, it is possible investors are nervous about the viability of the project.

Positive news regarding cobalt intersections and land purchase

While the 13-acre purchase of land in Greenvale was for the small sum of $78,000, it does indicate the commitment of the company to the local area where it intends to source its workers from.

Managing Director Benjamin Bell had this to say about the investment:

‘Australian Mines is keen to ensure that not only do we, as a company, capture the full value-add of the Sconi Project by converting our own raw ore to the final battery precursor chemicals of cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate for direct input into EV batteries, but that the local community also directly benefits from the development of this project through secure employment, improved public infrastructure and my personal commitment that at least 90% of every dollar spent by this operation will be spent with businesses from North Queensland.’

As for the intersections, Australian Mines reported that it had found grading as high as 3.4% cobalt in an individual metre in hole LKM1217.

Commenting on the grades the company noted that:

‘In addition to the high-grade nature of the latest drill results, Australian Mines’ technical team is also highly encouraged by the consistency of these cobalt and nickel intersections between drill holes, as it suggests that a material upgrade in the Sconi Project’s Mining Resource8 may be possible.’

Mr Bell has claimed that based on the Bankable Feasibility Study…

‘Once in production, the Sconi Project in North Queensland is expected to be one of the 10 largest producers of cobalt in the world, with expected average annual revenue of more than half a billion dollars for at least the next 18 to 20 years.’

The stock currently has a market cap of $127 million, so it could appear to be a cheap, albeit, speculative play.

For reference you can see the five-year price of cobalt below:

Source: infomine.com

Jason Stevenson has looked at the outlook for cobalt in this recent article.

