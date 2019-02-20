Australia’s Biggest Threat is Invisible

Have you heard of Unit 8200?

Unit 8200 is an Israeli cybersecurity and intelligence team, part of the Israeli armed forces. It’s basically a hacker school that specialises in code decryption — and in protecting Israel from hostile governments.

Nobody really knows much about it.

Yet Israel is not the only country to have cybersecurity units. China, US, Russia, and Iran — among others — have all created cyber units.

The fact is, we are in the middle of a cyberwar. Governments and businesses alike are recruiting cyber experts to defend from attacks.

Cyberattacks like the one Australia suffered recently.

We are finding out now that several weeks ago Australia’s Parliament and the three major parties were victims of an attack.

By who?

Well, no one really knows. All we know is that it is a ‘sophisticated state actor’. Some are pointing their fingers at China.

We don’t know the extent of the attack either. But all this is coming out before election time.

We saw something similar during the US Presidential election. It was plagued with cybersecurity incidents, from the hacking of the Democratic National Committee to former secretary of state Colin Powell having his personal emails published.

There is an undeclared cyber war going on. Governments are increasingly working with hackers as a new war tactic.

Yet, it is not only a race to get the best hackers, but to get the best cyber weapons too.

Governments, businesses and individuals are developing cyber weapons. And things in the dark market could be heating up in the future…

According to the 2018 Worldwide Threat Assessment report by the US National Intelligence, the amount of countries with cyber-attack capabilities is growing quickly.

In 2011, there were only 10 countries with the capability to deliver a cyberattack. By 2017, that number has increased to over 30. That’s an over 300% increase.

And as the report noted:

‘The growing availability and use of publicly and commercially available cyber tools is increasing the overall volume of unattributed cyber activity around the world. The use of these tools increases the risk of misattributions and misdirected responses by both governments and the private sector.’

The fact is, it’s much harder to control cyber weapons than real weapons. To create guns and tanks you need infrastructure and materials. For cyber weaponry you only need a computer.

And conventional tools are much harder to rob. Any skilled hacker can get into a computer and steal from it.

After all, cyber weapons are just pieces of software….

Cyber weapons are making their way around the world

In fact, I recently read an interesting investigation from Reuters on Project Raven.

According to Reuters, a cybersecurity contractor from Maryland contracted some US National Security Agency (NSA) employees to work for the United Arab Emirates. The cyber mercenary team was nicknamed Project Raven.

They used their skills and a cyber weapon called Karma to hack into Apple phones of diplomats, human rights activists, journalists, among others. They could access their phone numbers, emails, locations, nudie pics…you name it.

What made Karma interesting was that they could access your phone remotely, without sending you a ‘suspicious’ link to click on.

It did this by exploiting a flaw in Apple. If you have an Apple phone, don’t fret. According to the article, Apple says they have fixed it now.

But Reuters couldn’t determine where Karma had come from or who had created it. Only that the UAE had bought it from an outside vendor.

It shows you how cyber weapons are making their way around the world. And that countries are hiring cyber mercenaries and buying cyber weapons to increase their capabilities.

We are in a cyber arms race.

Having the best hackers and controlling those weapons will become vital.

A government getting hacked in cyberspace can erode its trust in ‘real life’, making it look vulnerable.

We saw this with the Wanna Cry attack in 2017.

Once in your device, WannaCry ransomware took your computer hostage and demanded a ransom to release your data.

WannaCry temporarily crippled critical infrastructure, like German railways and UK’s health system.

And we saw the importance of cybersecurity with Ukraine’s cyberattack too. In 2015, hackers took Ukraine’s power grid down.

Taking down the power grid could economically disable a country. No electricity means no computers, mass communication disruptions, no heating, no access to bank accounts, nothing. More than just discomfort, it would be virtual chaos.

It shows how cyberattacks can paralyse a country.

But, it’s not just governments. Everything in the real world is going virtual. It’s banks, cars, homes…the threats are growing.

And attacks are on the rise.

That’s why we believe the cybersecurity industry is set to explode in 2019.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money