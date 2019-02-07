Back to the Daily Grind

And just like that, the royal commission has come and gone.

The great political wedge that dominated Canberra for several years barely went out with a whimper. This time next week, nobody will be talking about it at all.

It just shows you how quickly the markets move on. Yesterday, the commissioner’s recommendations had become old news. The market was too busy digesting the latest results from the Commonwealth Bank [ASX:CBA].

Sure enough, CBA’s CEO, Matt Comyn, copped his fair share at the royal commission. As Australia’s largest bank, and the ASX’s biggest stock, that could hardly come as a surprise.

But like kids getting berated by the headmaster, Comyn and other CEOs were left staring at their feet, as the commissioner made an example out of National Australia Bank [ASX:NAB]. What a week it will be for their board.

Whether Comyn is a cleanskin or not, he now has the weight of public expectations on him, to continue cleaning up the mess.

Given his young age, and the skin he lost at the hearings, my bet is he will be there for the long haul. I bet no one has ever looked forward to the upcoming weekend more than him.

Yesterday, though, his job was to deliver CBA’s interim result. Despite the goings on of the royal commission, CBA had been tracking along quite well. Its September quarterly trading update even sounded quite cheery.

However, CBA’s interim results put a stop to any exuberance. Despite a good start to the year, business is getting tighter.

The all-important net interest margin (NIM), shrank ever so slightly. NIM reflects the margin between what a bank lends and borrows at. In other words, its gross profit margin on its lending, before considering other expenses.

Banks fund their loan book two ways. First, their depositor base. And second, by issuing bonds and other paper.

While depositors have just about given up on getting a decent return, bond investors are much more picky. If they don’t receive enough interest from buying a bond, they have plenty of other higher-yielding bonds to choose from.

Royal commission or not, this external funding cost has been creeping up over the last two to three years.

In this special rate report, investment veteran Matt Hibbard reveals the only thing you need to know about interest rates in 2019.

CBA reported a NIM of 2.1% — 0.04% lower than the prior period. Sure, on the surface, that might not seem like a huge move. But multiplied by the billions in their loan book, it certainly eats into some of its profits.

While statutory (accounting) net profit was down a bit, cash net profit actually increased. CBA has already got to work trimming costs out of the business.

Dividends for the other three big banks have tracked sideways for the last few years. Over the same time, CBA has ever so slightly increased theirs.

CBA’s $2 interim dividend was the same as last year’s. With a payout ratio of 74.3%, CBA certainly isn’t pushing the envelope. It still gives it plenty of room to either increase it, or keep the cash for a special distribution in the future.

What investors will want to see now is whether CBA can continue to ratchet up their final dividend in August.

However, another reason for looking at CBA’s numbers is that as Australia’s biggest bank, it provides a broad snapshot of the economy.

The percentage of CBA’s loans in arrears actually fell for the half. Mind you, only slightly. What was evident was that mortgage stress is yet to find its way into CBA’s results.

Compare that to a decade ago (in graph below), when the fallout from the sub-prime disaster was in full swing.

And please don’t be dismayed. The ‘15’ for 1H19 means 0.15% of gross average loans for the period — not 15%.

Percentage (basis points) of loans in arrears — CBA

What is more enlightening is when you break it down to its component parts. You can see in the next chart that credit card (black line) arrears are tracking somewhere along the recent average.

Breakdown of loan arrears ratios — CBA

Personal loans arrears (at 1.44%) are also going sideways. Though, tracking along the upper band of the recent average. And home loans, well there’s perhaps a bit more too it.

Compared to the second half of 2018, home loans arrears actually fell 0.03%. But that is still 0.14% higher than where it was two years ago.

It this longer-term trend that will drive bank share prices over the next year and beyond.

Shares in the banks enjoyed a really nice bounce on Tuesday. But after CBA’s results, struggled to go on with it yesterday.

CBA reports its results at a different time to the other three big banks. We can expect the others to report their interim results around May.

What the market will be especially keen to see is how their loans in arrears are tracking as well.

Matt Hibbard

Editor, Options Trader

