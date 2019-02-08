Beware of Big Tech ‘Diworsification’

Listen to US bank JPMorgan?

That’s the last thing Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] needs.

Apparently, investors are not happy with the momentary slump. Old faithful is still down 28% from last year’s high. The stock is trading at 14-times earnings.

What does management need to do to get Apple back up above 200 bucks a share?

The fee-driven minds over at JPMorgan reckon an acquisition is in order.

Apple has more than $180 billion in net cash on their balance sheet. Why not just go out and buy Netflix, gaming company Activision Blizzard, or home speakers firm Sonos?

They’re all a strategic fit for Apple, according to JPMorgan. And hey, if they’re feeling up for it, why not appoint JPMorgan as the investment bank to facilitate acquisition?

But diversifying of revenues, earnings and capital spending is the last thing Apple needs. It’s diversification that got Apple into this mess in the first place.

Let me explain…

The everything company before Amazon

You’ve probably heard of diversification. But what about ‘diworsification’?

Coined by former fundie Peter Lynch, diworsification is when companies or investors diversify for all the wrong reasons.

Diversification is supposed to reduce risk.

If you’re a know-nothing investor (and it’s completely fine to be one) then diversification is your friend. You spread your investments over many assets, ensuring one wrong move doesn’t wipe out your wealth.

If you have specialised knowledge about a particular industry or sector, diversification does you no good. If you know with a high degree of accuracy that business B is better than business A, you don’t buy both and then add a little bit of business C. You go ahead and buy business B.

When you have specialised knowledge, diversification turns into diworsification.

In the corporate world, it also doesn’t help to diversify either.

Apple is a prime example.

They used to focus on everything. They produced the computers and the hardware that goes into them. They produced the software. And they tried their hand at networks.

Below is a picture of dominant industry players back in 2005…

By trying to do everything, Apple was a master of nothing.

Microsoft is far better than Apple at producing software. Dell is far better at producing computers. Intel is far better at producing processor chips. Google is the dominant network provider.

So, what does Apple have to do?

They need to go from one innovation to the next.

From the Mac, to the iPod, to the iPhone, to the iPad, to the Apple watches…

How much longer can they keep up this game of musical chairs?

It’s not something former Columbia Business School professor, Bruce Greenwald, wants to bet on. Apple has never really been a real value stock, Greenwald believes. That’s because traditional value comes from the assets.

Apple’s most recent equity value (assets less liabilities) was US$118 billion. So, to recreate Apple as a business, competitors might only need to spend a small premium on top of that.

So why does it cost about US$807 billion to buy all of Apple’s share today?

It’s close to seven-times their book value (equity).

Well, investors are paying for those earnings. Apple produces a lot of earnings. But the question is: are those earnings sustainable long-term?

From The New York Times:

‘For an extraordinarily high-profit-margin technology company like Apple, the question is whether there are such “moats,” as value investors like to put it, that will continue to protect it (and their earnings) from these competitive threats.’

That’s always been the issue with Apple, says Greenwald.

‘How sustainable are these profit levels and how big are the barriers? The fear with Apple is that it will get overwhelmed by new entry and new competitors. The moat doesn’t seem that big. It’s not just giant rivals like Samsung, but smaller companies that can survive with even a small share of the smartphone market.’

So, what’s the future of Apple if they have no competitive advantage?

‘No matter how good a swimmer Steve Jobs is…here he is swimming with two concrete blocks strapped to his hardware business,’ Greenwald said when Jobs was still alive. ‘What is the future of that business? Glug, glug, glug.’

This should be an important lesson for tech investors.

Focus and competitive advantages matter. Growth — especially industry growth — is not always a good thing. Be mindful of diworsification.

Maybe this is a cautionary tale for Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL]…

What’s next?

Google is one of the really successful tech firms. Why? Because they focused on search.

They developed a better search engine than the competition. They then continued to reinvest in their search algorithm and user experience.

Each year, Google spends billions on research and development. Some of it is dedicated to their search business. The rest is for new projects.

The former strengthens Google’s competitive advantage. All this investment is much like a massive fixed cost that competitors need to match in order to compete with Google.

The latter is to create new businesses, or to diversify revenues away from search. Google invests in projects like video streaming, the cloud, driverless cars, health care and much more.

Some of these projects might end up making Google a lot of money. But I expect most will be black holes.

From the Australian Financial Review:

‘Alphabet is relying on its ad business to support sales and profit growth as it develops new offerings such as cloud services and consumer hardware. The company’s higher-growth businesses, which also include YouTube, are less profitable than the original Google desktop search service. ‘…Costs were also pushed higher by hiring, mostly for the cloud business, she added during a conference call with analysts. Alphabet had 98,771 employees at the end of 2018, up 23 per cent from a year earlier. Ms Porat said headcount growth should moderate in 2019. ‘The company also spent heavily on YouTube, which shares a lot of its ad revenue with content creators and larger media partners. ‘Google is asking investors to trust that investments in future growth will pay off, but the company discloses limited financial details on its newer initiatives.’

I don’t think Google is similar to the Apple story.

They are one of the most dominant companies globally in their field. But it’s worth being mindful of how these giant tech companies spend their surplus earnings.

Are they reinvesting in the business to create or strengthen competitive advantages? Or are they just diworsifying their business?

Your friend,

Harje Ronngard,

Editor, Wealth Eruption

