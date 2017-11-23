What the Big Money Thinks About the Asian Equity Rally

Had you put your money in China this year, you would’ve left us all in the dust.

The Hang Seng Index is up more than 33% this year. House prices have climbed so high that the government has been forced to step up financial regulation.

Asian Stocks Headed for Record High

Safe to say, asset prices in China are on a tear.

Asian stocks are headed for another record high this month. As Bloomberg reports:

‘The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6 percent to 172.67 as of 4:37 p.m. in Hong Kong. The gauge passed its 2007 closing high on an intraday basis on Nov. 9 but didn’t hold the level.

‘Japan’s Topix index climbed for a second day Wednesday, rising 0.3 percent, after its worst week in seven months.

‘Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index breached the 30,000 level for the first time in a decade, boosted by China banks and energy stocks.

‘India’s S&P BSE Sensex added 0.4 percent, with foreign buying of the nation’s stocks so far this month on course to be the highest since March.’

Source: Bloomberg

Will the rally continue? Are those who missed out getting a second chance?

Goldman Sachs analyst, Tim Moe, believes earnings growth is behind the rally. Corporate profits will also push stocks higher in 2018, Moe said.

‘Macro growth should remain firm, driving a 14% rise in profits.’

Head of research at Julius Baer Group, Mark Matthews, agrees with Joe. Matthews believes Asian markets will go up based on their correlation with US stocks. He told clients to expect more money to be allocated to China.

Momentum May Continue

But Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets believes the rally has a lot more emotion behind it. Investors have a fear of missing out, McCarthy said, so that momentum may continue.

At the end of the day, this is all just speculation. Most analysts and investors believe Asian stocks will continue doing what they’re doing — climbing up.

