Big Win for Australian Mines Share Price as QLD Gov. Gives Sconi Boost

At time of writing, the share price of Australian Mines Limited [ASX:AUZ] is up 15.79%, trading at 4.4 cents.

The stock is still down 60% over a 12-month period:

Source: marketindex.com.au

The latest news follows a joint release by the company and the Queensland government, who have provided the Sconi project with ‘Prescribed Project’ status.

Previously, we flagged how investors were looking for positive news following a fall in the AUZ share price, despite a recent an announcement regarding drilling results and the purchase of land in Greenvale.

If you are reading this article you probably think you know all about cobalt. To find out why this unloved base metal could already be beginning a major turnaround — and which companies are best-placed to benefit — download your FREE report here.

Why the Australian Mines share price went up

As the company’s announcement notes:

‘Queensland’s independent Coordinator-General recommended that Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick declare Sconi a Prescribed Project, a recommendation the Minister has endorsed to provide co-ordinated assistance to the Company as it finalises development approvals for what has been recognised as a significant mining project for the State of Queensland.’

The Sconi project is projected to create as many as 500 jobs, with 300 full-time employees over the course of the initial 18 year life of the proposed operation.

It is also projected to result in significant upgrades to the Greenvale region, something that Australian Mines had stressed throughout the course of the year.

Under the Prescribed Project status, the approval processes for the operation will be streamlined and fast-tracked.

Managing Director Benjamin Bell hailed the company’s relationship with the Queensland government saying:

‘I am delighted that Minister Cameron Dick has formally recognised the regional economic development potential of our Sconi Project in regional North Queensland with this decision. The announcement from the Minister today is a continuation of the positive engagement and support we have received to date from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Government.’

As for Minister Cameron Dick, he underlined what it would mean for North Queensland:

‘I met with the proponents of this project during the trade mission to South Korea last year and I’m pleased this project is progressing because it means jobs for North Queensland.’

He continued:

‘There’s over $1bn of capital expenditure proposed, and Queensland companies will be prioritised for this work, which AUZ should be commended for.’

The cobalt story

Investors clearly warmed to the news, and will have more certainty than they previously had regarding whether the project would go ahead.

There have also been concerns in the market about the fall in the price of cobalt which can be seen below:

Source: infomine.com

FYI, our resource analyst Jason Stevenson has recently had a look at why the cobalt story is far from over.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For Markets & Money

PS: Get the inside scoop on ‘blue gold’ in this free investor report from controversial resources analyst Jason Stevenson. Download your copy here.