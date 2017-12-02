Bitcoin Disrupts More Than Your Daily News

Every hour there seems to be a new bitcoin milestone.

In case you missed it, bitcoin passing $US10,000 on Wednesday is already old news. In the 12 hours that followed, it zoomed right past US$11,000.

This marks a 1,200% rise this year alone. Despite attempted restrictions and relentless talk of a bubble, the world’s biggest crypto just keeps on climbing.

So, too, does the number of crypto wallets. With 13.1 million accounts now existing on Coinbase, people are clearly scrambling to get in on the action.

At this rate, the next generation won’t associate ‘mining’ with oily machinery. Or think of money in terms of cash.

And perhaps they’ll be more familiar with ‘scarce’ digital assets than resources.

With only a month left in the year, it seems cryptos don’t have any intention of putting on the brakes. And after all the insane gains and volatile movements of 2017, we are left with two extremely polarised streams of thought.

One is of mounting optimism about the revolutionary currency bitcoin could become. The other is best summed up by Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, who said of bitcoin on Wednesday:

‘…It ought to be outlawed. It doesn’t serve any socially useful function.’

Whatever your views on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, there’s no denying the incredible investing opportunities made possible by blockchain technology.

In a move that could change the face of media, global news agency Mindshare has just signed an agreement with Singapore-based blockchain company Zilliqa. The aim of this partnership is to use blockchain to combat ‘fake news’, improve data security, and strengthen trust in media sources.

Meanwhile, the UK government is using blockchain to improve the efficacy of welfare benefits. Through ‘Govcoin’, a crypto transacted through an app, this tech would see payments delivered instantly, ensuring that welfare benefits are used only for necessities.

These are just a few examples. Blockchain has already been applied to many existing business models to increase efficiency, transparency and reliability. And finding these ‘collisions’ before they become mainstream is extremely lucrative.

Trust encourages investment. So even if you don’t trust cryptos, blockchain is a technology in which security is a core principle.

The immense wealth-building opportunities in this market have only just begun to bloom. Best of all, you can bypass the risk of investing in cryptos but still potentially make bitcoin-sized returns. Provided you get in quick, of course.

So, to take advantage of the blockchain collisions that we believe are about to make a huge splash, click here.

