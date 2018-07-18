Bitcoin Price is Surging, but Should We Be Excited?

Bitcoin’s price has soared within the last few hours, with its value jumping by over 10%. This rise is its highest since June.

The digital currency’s price hit US$7,440.25 on the Bitcoin Price Index (BPI), up 11.7% from the daily low of US$6,663.03.

Bitcoin wasn’t the only cryptocurrency to experience a sharp gain. In the space of an hour, the price of bitcoin cash, ether, ripple, and EOS all increased by 6–10%.

To put this into perspective, the cryptocurrency market’s value skyrocketed to US$292 billion from US$272 billion, more than $20 billion.

But what’s caused this sudden increase in Bitcoin and the Crypto Market?

Two words.

Momentum and volume.

There have been times in the past where the cryptocurrency market has had big gains in a small period of time.

The last time BTC surged by a margin as big as today’s rally was 9 April, when the price of BTC spiked from US$6,900 to US $8,000 within 30 minutes. This particular rally ended with the price of BTC nearing the US $10,000 mark.

What makes today different is that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, saw an increase in volume of bitcoin to US$300 million, up from US$100 million since 16 July.

In short, the volume of bitcoin has tripled in just two days.

The volume, combined with optimistic momentum indicators and positive signals from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), has done a big favour to the value of bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market.

Buyers beware of Bitcoin

However, even with this surge, Bitcoin is struggling to regain the hype and rapid growth it saw during the end of 2017. Some big-name Wall Street experts and CEOs think the digital currency may have run its course.

‘So you’ve got to understand how you got to US$20,000,’ Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC in June. ‘You got to US$20,000 because the base of people who truly believe in bitcoin was joined by many, many, many people who jumped on the bandwagon. That was purely speculation.’

‘I don’t think you get all the way back to $20,000,’ he added.

Bitcoin has had a rough 2018 so far. The cryptocurrency crashed from US$20,000 at the end of 2017 to under US$6,000 by June. But the bitcoin fanatics remain excited, and some experts see the digital currency surpassing its record highs from the end of 2017.

I personally don’t see it.

As I’ve said in the past, the volatility of bitcoin is something we need to consider.

It can surge just as quickly as it can sink.

This may just be another surge in the cycle, with an imminent decline possibly just around the corner…

Regards,

Andre Abeyratne,

Contributing Editor, Markets & Money

