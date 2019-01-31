The share price for Blackham Resources Limited [ASX:BLK] fell sharply this morning after the release of their end of January 2018 report. At time of writing, the price stands at $0.041 a share after declining 25.45%.

The Perth-based gold mining company operates the Matilda-Wiluna project in the Northern Goldfields region. The company recently announced the reopening of the Wiluna pit mine on the back of their expansion plan.

‘Much improved margin outlook’

Blackham Resources have been steadily building up their available resources and increasing production since their inception in 2015. Since then, they have become much more financially viable but have also been hit by investors due to their high rate of debt in the past.

And while today’s report was mostly positive — ore production for the December 2018 quarter was on par with their last quarter — overall production was less than originally forecast due to lower ore grades.

However, the reopening of the Wiluna pit mine, extensions to current projects and recent diversification (including a recent agreement with A-Cap Energy Limited [ASX:ACB]) should all increase cash flow, meaning that some analysts are confident of an improved outlook for 2019.

Chairman Milan Jerkovic added in today’s report:

‘Our aim is to consolidate the current production, increase our short-term cash flow, reduce our debt, and essentially put the company in a position where it could unlock a much larger inventory of gold and hopefully put us in the rank of the top 15 producers in Australia in a single location.

‘Short term it’s all about production stability and repairing the balance sheet to a point where we have a very solid base from which to launch our next growth stage.’

What does BLK look like going forward?

While expansion successes and increased production look good for their short-term plan, investors don’t seem to be as confident in the long-term prospects as some analysts do.

Blackham’s long-term plan is to target a production number of 200,000 ounces a year. To get to that point — and continue to convince their shareholders — the company will likely have to concentrate on bringing down costs while bringing in higher grades before the March results.

