Why Blockchain Is the Future of Humanitarian Aid

In the heart of the Jordanian desert is a 15-kilometre-wide square surrounded by barbed wire.

Inside are rows upon rows of tin huts, which house thousands of refugees that have escaped the Syrian Civil War.

There is one supermarket between them, and the nearest sign of life is hours away.

It’s a bleak environment. But amongst the hustle and bustle of the Azraq refugee camp, a blockchain revolution is brewing.

The Building Blocks Project is a blockchain initiative created by Houman Haddad, the United Nations Food Programme adviser.

For months, aid payments had been delivered to refugees via banking middlemen. Due to the remoteness of the camp, the transaction fees were high, the transfers slow, and the delivery unreliable.

But no longer.

Through the Building Blocks blockchain, transactions are faster, cheaper and more secure.

Accounts of camp residents are stored on the ledger. So when a purchase is made at the supermarket, they are able to make a transaction via their unique blockchain code. And by unique, I mean biometric.

To verify their identity, the individual has to scan the iris of their eye. So the transaction can only be made with funds allocated to camp residents.

As the blockchain can’t be tampered with, this ensures that refugees will have a credit history, making it easier for them to transition back into society.

Aside from that, Building Blocks is also looking to upload complete identity records on the blockchain, removing the need for any physical documentation.

This would change the game for how refugees are processed.

For developing countries, the benefits of blockchain are far-reaching. The technology delivers increased efficiency and reliability to the people that need it most.

It’s a revolutionary innovation that is also making waves in the West.

Australians could be set to profit greatly from this tech revolution. More time, resources and manpower are being allocated to the development of blockchain. And numerous industries are realising that this tech is the way of the future.

And as crypto and blockchain expert Ryan Dinse reports, there are three key stocks that could rocket on the back of blockchain in 2018.



