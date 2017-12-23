Why Blockchain Trumps the Banks

There is something deeply wrong with the banking system when a $75 million Royal inquest is in the national interest.

Public faith in the banks has been slipping for decades. And for good reason. ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, NAB and Westpac are all guilty of systemic, and often criminal, misconduct. Fraudulent acts that have no doubt affected you or someone you know.

Of course, the banks campaigned that a Royal Commission was ‘unwarranted’ and an ‘unnecessary distraction’ from more pressing matters. An argument that is akin to their dismissal of cryptocurrencies as a bubble. Or as RBA governor Philip Lowe puts it, as a ‘speculative mania’ that only attracts criminals looking to make illegal transactions.

However, a Royal Commission doesn’t seem so unnecessary when you examine the scandals the big banks have been involved in over the last decade. Wrongdoings that far surpass any debacles that cryptos have been involved in.

In 2014, for example, the Commonwealth Bank was investigated for putting client money into risky investments without consent. A corrupt scheme that involved forged documents and cover-ups, leaving customers millions of dollars out of pocket.

In late 2016, another scandal came to light. Banks had been charging fees for financial advice they’d never provided, overcharging customers $178 million in total.

That same month, bank workers came out in droves to reveal the huge bonuses they’d received for meeting sales targets. This included selling financial products like credit cards and home loans to customers that didn’t need them.

In fact, since the financial crisis in 2008, Australian banks have paid over $1 billion in fines for deceiving customers. Something that doesn’t seem to bother them, as it barely makes a dint in their profits.

It’s this aggressive sales-driven culture and inability to hold management accountable that has defined banks for decades. An overdue royal commission won’t be able to change that.

Bankers are routinely rewarded for misconduct. And these acts have slowly been chipping away at the integrity of the financial sector.

As such, accountability and transparency is a pressing issue. Especially when it comes to consumer rights and the protection of your hard-earned money.

So far the banking sector has been shockingly ineffective. The Royal Commission is proof enough. It’s time a new solution was put forward to minimise the risk of fraud and deceit.

And what could be better than blockchain technology — the infrastructure of which is based around trust?

It’s a public ledger which removes the need for financial middlemen. No more hidden investments or dodgy schemes to steal your money. Everything is laid out on the blockchain for all to see.

Even Commonwealth Bank CEO Ian Narev admitted that blockchain may transform banking.

Ryan Dinse, editor of Exponential Stock Investor, agrees with Narev. He believes that blockchain will transform much more than the financial sector in 2018. And that Australians are set to be one of the major benefactors of this revolutionary shift. Both from an investment standpoint, and for the security of our money.

You can learn more about how blockchain could benefit you right here.

