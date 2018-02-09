Botanix Pharmaceuticals Share Price Drops

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd [ASX:BOT] are struggling to keep up with their growth surge from earlier this year, as the biotech pharmaceutical company tumbled down 11.54%.

Less than a month ago they were sitting on a share value of 0.1600, which has now dropped to 0.1150. Botanix’s market cap now stands at $62.458 Million.

However, this decrease hasn’t affected them too negatively. December last year they were sitting on 0.0500. Ever since 2018, Botanic has only climbed the share ladder. So they’re still ahead from last year.

Why the sudden drop?

The decline may be related to Botanix’s shares emerging from a trading halt. This is something Botanix can’t control as the occurrence was merely a part of the natural flow of things.

Biotech companies weren’t lucky enough to avoid any negative impacts caused by the recent ASX crash.

Many US biotech companies also shot down to low levels, but like Botanix, the impact didn’t leave too much of a dent in their market value.

What’s in store for Botanix?

The biotech company have been trying their hand at new marketing strategies. As of late, they’ve been a lot more consistent with staying relevant across the online platform.

Lately, they are focusing on developing new innovation on skin care treatments and solutions to various diseases.

Their current product line includes four programs which are focused on treating serious acne, plaque psoriasis as well as atopic dermatitis.

Their earnings from last year’s surge and current trends in the medical cannabis sector has reinforced their platform, giving them opportunity to spend on research and developments.

They are working alongside various pharmaceutical partners in order to come up with new collaborations that could potentially lead to a new breakthrough of innovation.

In a sense, they’re on the same path as many other biotech companies. Reaching out to new technologies as well as focusing on medical cannabis products. It will be interesting to see what comes new for them in 2018 and beyond.

Regards,

Kris Sayce,

Publisher, Markets & Money

PS: Botanix and other biotech companies could potentially be share bubbles, and nobody likes getting involved with those! Luckily Vern constructed a report titled ‘Five ‘Fatal’ Stocks You Must Sell Now’, in order to avoid getting trapped with shares on the low.