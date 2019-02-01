Can Facebook Put Out this #Fyre?

Billy had a vision.

He wanted to create the best music festival ever…one that would be talked about for years.

Yet, unlike most festivals, Billy wasn’t really trying to sell you on the music…or the food.

But on the lifestyle.

For two weekends in 2017, the festival promised a celebrity luxury lifestyle experience in an exclusive island in the Bahamas.

It had all the perks of a VIP experience.

Blue waters…beautiful beaches…private jets…luxury accommodation…and celebrities.

All for a price, of course.

It was the lifestyle that most people dream of. What else could you ask for?

This Billy is Billy McFarland, organizer of the now (in)famous Fyre festival.

Fyre festival organizers went on to create a buzz on social media. They hired supermodels and shot a promotional video in the Caribbean. Everyone was talking about it on social media…everyone wanted to go.

But the reality turned out to be much different than the vision they had built on Instagram.

By the time people arrived to the festival, music bands had pulled out. There were no luxury villas or enough infrastructure, food and water for all those people. And, there were no celebrities.

The organizers had failed festival goers miserably. Mainly because they hadn’t realized how much time and money they needed to pull off an event like that.

It was a huge fiasco.

McFarland is now in jail and the festival is getting a lot of press after Netflix and Hulu each released a documentary.

If there is one thing that the Fyre festival debacle brought into the forefront is the power of Instagram, and its influencers.

In fact, some are in hot water about it today for getting paid to promote the festival without disclosing it.

Anyway, we are not here to write about influencers, but about Facebook, and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Why Instagram’s user engagement could decrease

Investors are loving Facebook today. Shares are up 10.82% since yesterday. Mainly because of stronger than expected results in their fourth quarter earnings.

Even after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and all the backlash on privacy, Facebook managed to increase their revenues from advertising by 30% year on year. Daily active users are up 9% and they have a whopping 2.7 billion users.

There is no doubt that Facebook has built an incredible advertising business. Still, Facebook is trading about 20% lower than its peak in July.

Much of that growth is coming from Instagram, and Instagram will most likely be key to Facebook’s success in the near future.

Mainly because Facebook has started to slow down. As Merkle wrote on their Digital Marketing Report Q4 2018:

‘Growth in advertiser spending on Facebook proper slowed to 10% Y/Y, driven primarily by platform maturation, as opposed to advertisers pulling back or exiting deliberately because of recent negative headlines. Facebook is now also getting significant revenue growth from Instagram, which saw a 138% increase in spend Y/Y for the quarter. Strong recent adoption of Instagram Stories played a major role in Q4 growth.’

But we don’t think that this Instagram growth will last.

Facebook has a clear purpose. It’s all about connecting people. Much of the content is created by friends, and family.

What’s Instagram about?

People use it to share videos and photos. And, as we see more advertisers flock in, we will most likely see more content as posts or through influencers created mostly by advertisers.

In a way, Instagram is becoming a marketplace platform for brands.

We very much understand the increasing appeal for advertisers using Instagram. They are connecting with users, showcasing products, telling ‘stories’.

Yet as more advertisers create content, we are struggling to see the incentive for users to keep coming back to Instagram.

Another thing that Fyre festival did was that it may have opened up people’s eyes to the fact that much of Instagram isn’t real…and it is becoming harder to figure out how many of the posts you see are influenced by advertisers.

We are no Instagram expert. In fact, we barely use it for that exact reason, that is, that it seems you are scrolling through a bunch of ads.

But, of course, we could also be missing the point.

The average person sees 5,000 ads a day. Well, to be honest, this data is from 2006. We couldn’t find more updated data on this. Our bet is that the number is much, much higher today.

Who wants to spend more time looking at ads?

At the end of the day, Facebook and Instagram are advertising companies. And we think that user engagement could decrease as we see more content from advertisers on Instagram.

Do you agree? Disagree? Would love to know, send me a message at cs@portphillippublishing.com.au.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

