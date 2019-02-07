Can Your Portfolio Handle a 40% Drop?

Something wasn’t right.

We were talking about our nine-month-old pup. We had adopted her about a month before.

The rescue center had called her Bella. We called her Duna, because the wrinkles on her forehead looked like sand dunes (in Spanish, duna means sand dune).

We couldn’t pin point what was wrong. Only that there was something different about her from other dogs we had had in the past.

It was the little things.

She was clumsy, and constantly bumped into things…

She was scared of loud noises and sudden moves…

…and she would zig zag towards you when you called her.

So, we took her to the vet.

It turned out there was something wrong.

Duna had a genetic disease. It was something called progressive retinal atrophy, which was causing her to lose her eyesight. Two years tops, they told us, and then she would be completely blind.

It ended up taking about seven years. It was only a year ago that her vision really went.

But, don’t fret too much about her, she is a happy dog.

Her nose and ears have taken over. Dogs truly have a much better sense of smell and hearing than humans.

Most people can’t even tell she is blind.

She will look at you when you speak to her, play with other dogs, play fetch (as long as you bounce the ball hard, so it makes sound), and we have even seen her steal bones from under other non-blind dog’s noses…without them even noticing…

Sometimes we dread to think how much more mischief she would get into if she could see.

But, to be honest, there is one area where she doesn’t do that well: change.

Change the furniture around, and she will start bumping into things.

You see, apart from having an amazing sense of smell and great hearing, dogs also have cognitive mapping. They can map their environment. They can memorise a house’s layout and where all the furniture is.

That’s why Dunes can literally run around the house blind. That is, as long as we don’t change it.

Which got us thinking…

How would your portfolio deal with change?

Things are definitely changing.

There are geopolitical headwinds. But that’s not all.

Why we might be nearing the end of the rally?

In their last meeting in January, the US Federal Reserve decided to stop rate hikes for now, and promised to be more patient. They hinted that quantitative tightening may be ending sooner than expected.

This is quite a change in policy from their previous meetings.

Stocks have rallied on the news. That, together with the fact that the US and China are looking to get a trade deal, is getting investors once again positive on equities. The market could go on to have huge gains this year we hear.

But while many are looking at the Fed stopping to raise rates as a positive, to us there is no stronger signal that we may be nearing the end of the cycle.

The US and China deal could be a temporary patch.

The Fed can always change its mind once again and start hiking rates if the economy starts heating up.

But things are definitely different from last year.

Nearing the end of the cycle, you want to cut your risk, and take insurances.

A sudden loss could deal you a huge financial blow.

Of course, we could be completely wrong. No one can predict the future.

But bear in mind this, markets don’t fall in a straight line.

As you can see in the graph below, back in 2008, the S&P 500 didn’t fall in a straight line. It went on to zig zag before seeing an about 40% drop in 2009.

It may turn out that the lows you are seeing right now may not be an opportunity to buy into more risk. Instead, the rallies you are seeing on Fed announcements, and any positivity on the US–China trade talks, could be an opportunity to sell.

Can your portfolio stand a 40% drop? And when we talk about your portfolio, we also mean your super. Is your super invested towards risky assets?

For Dunes, change may mean a small bump in the head. For investors, it could spell a much bigger headache.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

