2019 has followed on from 2018, and the predictions and forecasts seem to get gloomier by the day. As soon as it seems there’ll be a little relief the market takes a nose dive.

Last week we delivered the news that the global economy will only increase by 2.9%, not the 3% originally forecasted in 2018.

This week, the news isn’t any better.

And it’s China’s economy that is currently dragging down markets and the Aussie dollar.

In December, Chinese exports were down a whopping 4.4%. That’s the country’s biggest fall in close to two years. And it wasn’t any better for their imports, down a massive 7.6%. The lowest since July 2016.

Added onto that, the pressure they feel from US President Donald Trump and his administration to work out a favourable trade deal for the US will be the fact that China posted its biggest trade surplus with the biggest economy in the world on record.

Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at the National Australia Bank, said ‘The decline in exports is seen to be symptomatic of weaker global demand that transcends the impact of US tariffs, with weaker exports to the Eurozone as well as the US. Weaker imports, meanwhile, are viewed as evidence of an even sharper slowdown in China’s economy’.

Add to that the slow Apple sales causing the stock to drop, and a risk-averse mentality in equity markets, as the ABC reports, and this caused the European markets to fall into negative territory and unsurprising for 2019 so far, tech stocks were suffering the most.

Market falls across the globe

Across the globe, there were market falls in nearly every market.

And with the announcement of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, Wall Street closed in the red.

The Dow Jones slipped 87 points, or 0.4%.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5%, with only the financial sector not posting a loss.

And NASDAQ, which is tech-heavy, fell 0.9%.

So what caused the US markets to drop?

It was the fall of tech.

Apple, Netflix, and Google’s parent company — Alphabet, all fell more than 1.2% each.

Back home in Australia, the week also started sluggishly, with the Aussie dollar down against the greenback, pound and euro, sitting at 71.97 US cents, 55.9 British pence and 62.7 euro cents.

Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital in San Francisco, had this to say about the Chinese economy downturn:

‘It will be a big thing to see if the Chinese slowdown is real, or if it is an excuse for some companies not to hit the high growth seen last quarter… ‘If things are really slowing down, you’ll start to see it show up this quarter in earnings.’

But there could be some good news on the horizon…

We are currently in earnings season, and Citigroup reported a more than expected profit. Its shares grew 4.0%, thus bolstering the financial sector of the S&P 500 by 0.7%.

But the lofty highs that were predicted in October look to also be down beaten. Instead of the 20.1% corporate growth earnings expected for the S&P 500, they have now been downgraded to 14.3% year-over-year.

The markets are experiencing some tough conditions at the moment. And as 2019 progresses, we could potentially see more uncertainty.

