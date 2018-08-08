The share price of Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA] has had a tumultuous 2018 due to scandals revealed by the Royal Commission’s investigation into Misconduct in Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services.

Cash net profit from continuing operations dropped 4.8% to $9.233 billion in 2017/18.

The share price is down 9.62% for the year.

What caused the decline in Commonwealth Bank’s profits?

The decline was mostly driven by a $700 million penalty paid to AUSTRAC after it breached anti-money laundering laws.

The bank was also hit by $155 million in costs relating to the banking Royal Commission.

The Commonwealth Bank’s CEO Matt Comyn said the bank’s business fundamentals remained strong despite the challenges.

Matt Comyn stated:

‘Operating momentum was driven by our core franchise which delivered good volume margin management in home and business lending, ongoing growth in transaction accounts and deposits, and continued uptake of our technology offering.’

This was not enough for the company to avoid its first ever dip in profit in almost a decade. It’s possibly that customers have simply lost trust with the CBA and it will be a slow climb to reclaim it.

Still optimism for Commonwealth Bank’s future

Comyn says the bank is very optimistic about the long term prospects of Australia.

He stated:

‘We are seeing GDP growth above trend. We have seen a continuing fall in unemployment. Inflation remains low.’

‘You look to the long term prospects and of course there have been some big shifts in the economy over recent years, but we are seeing investments in infrastructure, we see good potential from just population growth, and of course some of our Asian neighbours which will continue to drive a good focus on growth in the local Australian economy. And of course an Australia that performs well is good for the Commonwealth Bank.’

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Money Morning

