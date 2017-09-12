Conservatives’ Last Bullet

We had gotten a bid of $4,000 to redo the old fireplace.

The carved stones that held the wooden mantel beam had cracked and fallen down. Other stones along the side had broken off or worn down. It was a mess.

But it was also a weekend challenge!

Country hearth

We drilled holes through the broken-off headstones on either side. Then we cemented them in place with gobs of spackling compound, driving pieces of 3/8-inch rebar through the holes to keep them from falling down.

Just to be safe, we propped them up with 2x4s until the cement had hardened.

When this operation looked like a success, we mixed up lime and fine sand, and, using a masonry adhesive, began rebuilding and reshaping the fireplace.

The result can be seen below. Hardly fine craftsmanship. But a perfectly acceptable country hearth.



Bill’s country hearth

[Click to enlarge]



The weekend behind us, we move on to our sad and sorry weekday work — trying to make sense of our money world.

We look. We connect the dots. Sometimes right. Sometimes wrong. Always in doubt.

True conservative

For the last year, our money beat has been overshadowed by politics.

One of the candidates for president promised something new — a break from the pattern and policies of the last 30 years.

Although his program seemed largely incoherent, he personally appeared to be such a robust and fearless (perhaps reckless) character that there was at least some chance that he would shake things up.

If so, it would be the biggest shock to the money world since President Reagan and former Fed chief Paul Volcker set off the bull market of 1982–1999.

By some accounts, we’re still in that bull market, with stock prices now 21 times those of 35 years ago and debt up almost as much. When this boom comes to an end, there will be hell to pay.

Ronald Reagan changed the world in ways few noticed and fewer understood. He came to Washington and found a city of socialists who pretended to be liberals. He left it a city of socialists who pretended to be conservatives.

The true conservative is a skeptic. He’s a ‘no’ fellow. He is suspicious of new eras. He is wary of fads and fashions. He doubts that government can do much good.

And he knows the feds’ resources are limited; he doesn’t want to waste them on boondoggle projects.

More free pills for old people?

No, thank you.

Invade Iraq?

Nah…I’ll sit this one out.

The old-time conservative thought the best way to build a better world was to mind his own business…cleaning his doorstep, as Goethe put it, to make a cleaner world.

Reagan was an old-time conservative. But it’s hard to be a real conservative when the money seems to be unlimited.

More money for the military? More money for domestic programs? More debt? More meddling? Sure. Why not?

Although much of the blame should be put on the people around him…Reagan became a yes-man. And debt ran wild.

Empire racket

Today, we have 20 times as much national debt as we did when Reagan came into office. But we have only six times as much GDP.

In other words, debt has increased three times faster than output. And today, instead of having debt equal to about 30% of GDP — as we had when Reagan took office — it now equals more than 100% of output.

And there are hardly any old-time conservatives left.

Year after year, spending increases. Most of it is more or less automatic — driven by aging Americans retiring at the rate of 10,000 per day.

Each one costs the government $35,000 a year. Over the next 10 years, spending is scheduled to outstrip tax receipts by about $1 trillion a year. Bankruptcy is practically guaranteed.

The old-timers could have put up a fight. But even in the best of times, it would have been a long-odds battle.

With so few real conservatives…and so many people lobbying for more money…geezers (such as your editor) who want more drugs and medical services…and crony gunmen who make money from the empire racket…it wouldn’t be easy.

But conservatives always had one last-ditch weapon. They may not be able to stop individual spending programs. But they could put a limit on how much the feds could borrow.

That was the importance of the debt ceiling. The fake money might be unlimited, but the total credit of the United States of America was not.

Ultimately, members of Congress had the grenade in their hands. They had to approve the amount of debt that the feds could take on. Using the debt ceiling, they could set a limit…and force the politicians to make hard choices.

All they had to do was pull the pin.

Great disruptor

That is why last week’s events on Capitol Hill were so important. The debt ceiling is the one and only thing that might prevent the bankruptcy of the US government.

It is the only ammunition fiscal conservatives (the few of them still in Congress) have left.

When the going gets tough, Congress could use the debt limit to find its backbone and tighten its belt.

That’s why the big spenders and Deep Staters wanted to get rid of it.

Phony ‘conservatives’ and fake ‘liberals’ share the same goal — to use the government to take wealth and power from the Main Street economy and shift it to themselves.

But they keep running into the debt ceiling.

Still, none of them — not even Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton — dared to suggest eliminating it. For that, it took the Great Disruptor, Donald J Trump.

Mr Trump may shake things up after all — in a way almost no one expected.

He has proposed to take away true conservatives’ last bullet.

Along with the deepest of the Deep State Dems — Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer — he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to abolish the debt ceiling…leaving conservatives unarmed…and defenceless.

