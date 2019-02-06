Crude Oil ― Buy, Sell or Hold?

Here’s the latest from Yahoo Finance:

‘Oil prices started the week higher, with both international benchmarks rising early on Monday as OPEC’s supply cuts to rebalance the market and the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil combined with a sharp drop in U.S. rigs to give a bullish push to prices. ‘However, amid mixed signals from all sides, analysts see the still insufficient progress in the U.S-China trade talks as weighing on oil prices. A firmer U.S. dollar also played its part in the U-turn in oil prices on Monday. ‘“Oil prices have lacked direction in today’s trading session because of mixed market cues,” Abhishek Kumar, a senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy in London, told Reuters.’

Indeed, crude oil punters are confused. There’s plenty of positive news, with crude prices higher. But then there’s a mix of negative news. That’s weighing on sentiment. It’s easy to wonder whether it’s time to buy, sell or hold?

I’ll explain…

Improved technology is aiding US oil production

To start on positive note, Baker Hughes ― a global engineering firm ― reported a sharp drop in active US oil and gas rigs on Friday. The total number of active oil rigs fell by 15 to reach 847, where the number of gas rigs jumped by one to hit 198. The numbers suggest US shale growth is slowing.

Lower US rigs are supporting prices.

Across the other side of the world, OPEC’s crude oil production dropped by the most in two years last month. According to Reuters, OPEC’s crude oil production hit 30.98 million barrels per day (bpd) last month. The number is down by 890,000 bpd from December. The net effect is less supply hitting the market, which is good news for crude prices.

The story sounds good, right?

Well, there’s more to it…

CNBC reported over the weekend:

‘…while OPEC and its allies are cutting output, the United States has expanded supply, with production most recently totaling 11.9 million bpd. ‘Market participants are also watching for developments surrounding the U.S.-China trade war, which has dragged on world markets as investors worry that the dispute could contribute to a potential global economic slowdown.’

Technology has improved and that’s aiding US oil production. That’s despite the rig count lower last week, mind you. The world’s largest oil and gas producer’s ― for example, Exxon Mobile and Chevron ― are expanding into the US Permian Basin. The two players said they can make money at US$35–40 per barrel oil.

That’s dirt cheap!

Three years ago, when the oil price was crashing, most shale plays couldn’t make money at US$65 per barrel oil. That’s why most of the shale plays crashed to cents on the dollars. Times have certainly changed. The technology development is a good indication of where crude could be headed ― down.

That said, with the capacity to produce more oil, it’s important to pay attention to demand in the short term. Remember, as the International Energy Agency forecasted in September, world oil consumption should hit 100 million barrels per day (bpd) last year. If correct, and the trend continues this year, there should be enough demand to soak up supply.

Technical uncertainty

Crude prices are at an inflection point today. Here’s the latest weekly chart for Brent crude oil ― the international oil price:

Technically speaking, while it’s too early to know, crude might have made a low in late-December. It peaked in early October and nose-dived into year end. Ever since that time, oil has seen a strong bounce.

This could be a dead cat bounce, mind you.

Crude re-tested the bottom pink line. That supported the market in 2016 and 2017. It’s now rallied towards the pink resistance line ― a parallel of the pink support line. That means, the current bounce might not hold.

Crude might just be moving from the bottom to the top of the channel. That’s a standard technical analysis move, mind you.

There’s plenty of overhead resistance now.

Peel your eyes to the upper red resistance line. That’s a parallel of the lower red resistance line. Both were drawn from key highs and were tough to break. I suspect crude oil could struggle to break higher around this level short-term. But, if it can close above US$64 per barrel on a weekly basis, we might see a nice follow through.

Look, I know the above analysis doesn’t give you much of an indication of what could happen next. I’m sitting on the fence for now. But sometimes there’s no other choice. Remember, smart punters let the trend develop before jumping aboard.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

