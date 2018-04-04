CSL Limited Share Price Continues to Grow

CSL Limited [ASX:CSL] shows no signs of slowing down their consistent share growth. As of today their shares have grown by 1.62%.

They are now trading at $158.52 a share, which is a huge difference from last April’s $128.46 share value.

CSL has an overall market cap valued at $71.736 billion and enterprise worth $77.95 billion.

AEGIS-II initiation

The AEGIS-II (ApoA-I Event reducinG in Ischemic Syndromes II) clinical trial has just been announced by CSL.

A study will show the company if a rapid enhancement of the body’s ability to transfer cholesterol from the arteries will reduce the rate of recurrent CV events in the heart.

The study will enrol thousands of patients across 40 different counties.

CSL reported that Andrew Cuthbertson, Chief Scientific Officer and R&D Director for CSL Limited, stated:

‘The enrolment of the first patient into AEGIS-II is an important milestone in the AEGIS clinical program and the development of CSL112 as a potential innovative approach for preventing early recurrent cardiovascular events in heart attack survivors.’

Forbes magazine ranks CSL Limited among top 50 employers in the world

CSL has been ranked the 42nd best employer in the world. They have been recognised for their patient focus, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The result for CSL’s position was gathered from extensive data in the business media’s global 200 survey.

A Statista survey indicated that CSL employees are inspired by the company’s patient first orientation and are proud to be associated with their overall values.

Prnewswire.com reported that Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Walker stated:

‘CSL’s 20,000 employees enjoy promising futures. We invest in our people so they may fulfil their career goals and are inspired by a purpose-driven company with a values-based culture. Our environment is collaborative, global and dynamic, which fosters innovation and drives results for shareholders.’

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

PS: Looking for potentially solid investments to boost your portfolio this year? Dipping your feet into fresh investments is better done with proper advice. Sam Volkering and Harje Ronngard from Money Morning have written a free report on what they believe are the four best ASX stocks in 2018. This information is key for building your investment portfolio in an efficient manner.