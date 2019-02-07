CYBG’s Share Price Rocket 19.28% following First Report Release

Shares in CYBG PLC [ASX:CYB], otherwise known to investors as Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, experienced a massive 14% rise overnight to $3.71 a share, after the release of their first quarter report results.

At time of writing, the price now sits at $3.80, up another 5.28%.

The report highlights better than previously anticipated results, including 1.4% growth in customer lending as well as improved NIM (net interest margin) guidance for 2019.

CYBG’s share price set to rocket further

Despite some earlier turmoil, CYBG has managed to exceed expectations in their savings forecast and is now expected to reap larger than expected profits, thanks in large part to their merger last October with Virgin Money Holdings UK [LON:VM].

Management advises they now expect a £150 million ($273 million) hike in savings by FY21— a 25% increase.

Shares in CYBG took a hit in the second half of 2018 as a result of the merger and Brexit chaos. Since then, the company has grown 1.5% and is worth £60 billion, largely as a consequence of its ‘strong’ customer retention.

Wednesday’s released guidance also showed a greater than expected FY2019 NIM forecast at 1.7% — higher than previously suggested.

Is CYBG a buy?

The change in investor sentiment comes at an unusual time considering the backlash against the major banks and political situation in the UK, which remains highly volatile.

The integration strategy with Virgin Money has so far been effective in keeping investors on board. The merger between the companies was originally envisioned by CYBG as an alternative to the larger banks — something that investors have taken note of given the uncertain market lending conditions.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a possible hard Brexit, CYBG management believes that the company will continue to benefit from the UK government’s efforts in encouraging SEM (small to medium enterprise lending).

Time will tell if long-term investors will continue keeping their faith in CYBG.

