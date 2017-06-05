The Cycle That Predicts Australia’s Property Market Peak

By Mat Spasic in Albert Park

At Markets & Money, we like nothing more than speculating on the economy. On gold. On currencies. On the future of the Aussie property market. And on just about anything else you can think of.

Sometimes we pick trends correctly. Other times, we’re way off the mark. Maybe that makes us no better than tarot card readers. But it’s easier to be wrong than right. After all, any prediction, no matter how educated, is still a guess.

Like, for instance, the gamut of opinions on the Aussie housing market in the past few days alone.

The Real Estate Institute of Victoria announced the number of million-dollar suburbs in Melbourne had quadrupled in the past five years. It suggested that prices will likely continue rising in the next 18 months.

Good news, right? Not so fast…

Prominent property analyst Louis Christopher, from SQM Research, predicted a 10% price correction on the east coast. Phil Parker, CIO at Altair Asset Management, went a step further. He shut down his multi-million-dollar fund on property bubble fears.

We think you get where we’re coming from…

Trying to find consensus on the property market is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

Everyone’s trying to find a point of difference to the rest of the market. But they’re all playing to the same two camps. Those that either want something to happen. Or those that don’t.

If you want property prices to keep rising, you’ll sing from the same hymn sheet as those that spruik what you want to hear. That’s what bias does. But all you end up with is the blind leading the blind. And yet, despite this, most investors make big investment decisions based on these inherent biases.

Does that condemn us to a life of poor decisions? We suspect that it does. Which is why, time and again, we fall victim to the wisdom of crowds. Not that it makes us passive investors, though. Far from it. We’re always searching and seeking. For what, we haven’t quite figured out. Call it the Universal Equation. Or the Law That Governs All Time and Space.

What we’re looking for is a game changer. Something that upends everything we know. And everything we thought we knew.

Something ground-breaking…yet blindingly simple at the same time. A law that explains the past, describes the present, and foretells the future.

Many will tell you that such musings are the stuff of fantasy. That a single equation could never define the nature of markets. That the world is too complex for that.

But we disagree.

When we look around, we see the complexity of life all around us. How the simplest of molecules become elaborate structures. How, from the Big Bang, our known universe was crafted in all its complexity. Little by little, we uncover the secrets of the universe. And though we’ve yet to fully understand how it all works, we’re getting closer.

Why, then, should the laws governing markets be any different?

Why can’t there be a grand equation for the economy? For stock markets? For the property market?

Well, it turns out, there might be…

The Grand Cycle

Where astrophysicists have come up short, a handful of economic visionaries have made significant breakthroughs.

We’ve known about equations that govern markets for over a century. But most either fall short in one aspect or another, or they’re too technical for the ordinary investor to understand.

Most of them…with a few exceptions.

One of these outliers is called the Grand Cycle. And its equation is simple. 18 = 14 + 4.

The Grand Cycle is an open secret. It should be obvious, yet hardly anybody knows about it. And it’s powerful. So powerful, in fact, that once you understand it, you can never look at the economy in the same way again.

The Grand Cycle, as its name implies, is cyclical. Like all things in nature, it moves predictably. 18 = 14 + 4, is breathtakingly simple to understand. And yet, buried in this equation is coding that describes over a century of economic activity. Of house price swings. Of stock market fluctuations. Of recessions. All down to a tee.

Today, we’re giving you the keys to the Grand Cycle. It’s your gateway to understanding the laws that govern the Aussie economy. You’ll discover why the housing crash has to play out…but why it won’t be when you think. The Grand Cycle will show you the precise year the housing market downturn is likely to hit. And how all this ties into the stock market and the rest of the economy.

If you understand where you are in the Grand Cycle, you’ll never be disturbed by market pot-banging again. With this knowledge, you won’t ever have to think about being on the right or wrong side of a breaking trend. Because, while the herd sees the trees, you’ll see the forest.

So, what does 18 = 14 + 4 mean?

You'll find everything you need to know in this video.

