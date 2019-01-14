Dear Oxford Economists: There Is No Free Lunch for European Economy

Oxford economists have come out with a handy chart if you believe in free lunches for the European economy. The reality, however, is that the word ‘austerity’ has become a Keynesian slur designed to justify handouts, irresponsible central bank policy, and dangerous fiscal policies.

You can see the chart below:

Source: Oxford Economics

The idea behind this chart is that debt is never an issue — you can simply make more of it until we are all happy!

The ‘forecast’ is what you could have expected had Europe not decided to try and balance its books.

Keynesianism is the default position, and one that should be in place forever, they think.

Oxford economists wrong about European economy

Business Insider, with its headline ‘Europe has made a political decision to go into a recession’, continues this line of thinking. The story includes quotes from Oxford Economics analyst Rosie Colthorpe, who says:

‘Contractionary fiscal policy at the height of the crisis contributed to this enduring decline in both actual and potential output [resulting in] … a permanently lower labour participation rate, a large productivity shock [or] a lower capital stock as both governments and businesses slashed investment spending.’

The take-away point being that according to the boffins at Oxford Economics, Europe should have just continued to pump money into a broken system…because (wait for it) growth can be infinite if you want it to be.

But what this fails to take into account is the fact that you cannot simply spend your way to prosperity, there must be underlying value in an economy driven by productivity.

Some of you may have heard about the ‘broken window fallacy’. For those of you who haven’t, a short summary:

‘A man’s son breaks a pane of glass, meaning the man will have to pay to replace it. The onlookers consider the situation and decide that the boy has actually done the community a service because his father will have to pay the glazier (window repair man) to replace the broken pane. The glazier will then presumably spend the extra money on something else, jump-starting the local economy.’

While many believe the moral of the story is that destruction (i.e. war) does not benefit the economy, I have a different take.

Namely, my view is that the real moral of the story is one concerning remote effects.

In economics, remote effects are the long-term (sometimes unforeseen), ‘ripple effect’ consequences of a certain short-term policy.

What onlookers are doing in the window breaking story are making a fundamental mistake about remote effects.

They are assuming that there is a long-term gain from a poor short-term decision.

More poor short-term decisions not the way forward for European economy

Going back to our discussion of ‘investment spending’, if you listen to the Oxford Economics team, what Europe really needs is more poor short-term decisions.

Namely, lower interest rates and more government spending. More budget blowouts and more welfare.

Simply put, this is wrong. Europe for years has lived the life of a young retiree, able to work but comfortably drifting off into the sunset. Indeed, they have literally been doing this with their retirement ages for a long time.

Before the crisis, Greeks were retiring at 58.

Meanwhile Italy has been pushing Europe to the brink — they have recently cut their retirement age to 62. This is despite their mountain of debt.

Long-term, this could be disastrous. It’s like throwing a brick through a window.

So I say don’t listen to Oxford economists when they harp on about the need for more stimulus, low interest rates and blown out budgets. They will likely lead you down the road to a city of broken windows.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney

For Markets and Money

