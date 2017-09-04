Don’t Get Caught Chasing Yield

For those of us who just want to earn a decent return on our cash, it’s getting harder to satisfy our high-yield appetites.

Remember when you could earn more than 10% on government bonds? Yeah, neither do I. However, for almost a decade, from 1980 to mid-1989, the Aussie 10-year bond was trading at such a yield. Take a look at the graph below.

Source: Trading Economics

Of course we are nowhere near 10% yields today. Even as the US Federal Reserve plans to raise rates, Aussie bonds likely won’t yield more than 5% within the next few years to come.

But we’ve become accustomed to high yields. It’s why we jump into stocks if bonds and term deposits can’t satisfy our thirst for yield. While it’s riskier than fixed incomes in many situations, accepting yields of around 2.65% is unacceptable.

And so far in 2017, dividend investors should be laughing. According to Janus Henderson, via Bloomberg, global dividends are on the rise:

‘Worldwide stock dividend payments in the second quarter rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to $447.5 billion, according a report released Monday by Janus Henderson Group Plc. The financial and technology sectors were among those showing strong growth.’

Close behind the financial sector is the consumer discretionary sector. The worst-performing sector was utilities, as shown below.

Source: Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index

But not only are global dividends rising, they could continue their trend throughout 2017. Bloomberg continues:

‘Dividends are forecast to reach a record $1.21 trillion for all of 2017, up 3.9 percent from a year ago. About half of long-term returns from stocks come from dividends, assuming they’re reinvested and add to compounded growth.’

Invest in Highest-Yielding Stocks?

However, that doesn’t mean you should invest in the highest-yielding stocks. For example, look at Telstra Corporation Ltd [ASX:TLS]. The stock has dropped more than 27% this year, pushing up the dividend yield to 8.41%.

You might think it’s an amazing deal to get 8.41% on your money. But as investors found out last month, it was a yield that the telco couldn’t sustain. Telstra will use additional cash to strengthen their balance sheet and invest into new projects.

Based on FY18 of 22 cents, Telstra’s dividend yield is more like 6%, rather than 8.41%.

Stocks with high dividend yields are usually high not because dividends are growing, but because the share price is dropping. As you saw with Telstra, the stock declined because it cut its dividends.

What you want to find instead are stable companies growing income and cash flow over time. Of course, you probably don’t want to buy a stock with a dividend yield of 1%. You’re in the market for income. If you can only get a 1% yield on your cash, you might as well invest in bonds.

What you instead want to find is the highest sustainable yield possible. Meaning you’ll need to analyse the business. Is it growing profits and cash? How stable is its dividend policy? You should ask these questions and more before you jump into any high-yielding stocks.

Regards,

Härje Ronngard,

Junior Analyst, Markets & Money

