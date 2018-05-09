Don’t Listen to Everything This Guy Says

One of my least favourite people in the media today is the Oracle of Omaha! And that’s the problem. It’s not that he isn’t possibly one of the best investment managers in history…or that he’s an extremely intelligent and wealthy person…

It’s that we, as human beings, tend to deify people.

And that’s a huge problem.

Yes, he may be unimaginably wealthy and he has been super successful, but that does NOT mean he knows everything there is to know about the economy and political policy! And people are listening to him as if he understands it all!

Well, in my latest video, I issue a stark warning about listening to Warren Buffett. Listen now.

Regards,

Harry Dent

For, Markets & Money