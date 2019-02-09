Falling Sector Leads to Economic Worries

2019 has already been inundated with worrisome financial news.

At the beginning of the year we had no idea what was going on with tech stocks, especially Apple, who saw a massive fall in their stock price, though it has somewhat recovered now.

We have also seen some volatility in the markets and an increasing slowdown in house prices. And with the public release of the Hayne Royal Commission on Monday, it has everyone a little worried about the implications it may have on not only the banking and finical services sectors, but also the economy.

And this week just added another sector to the struggling list. The services sector is the current sector to feel the hit. And the retail sector looks to be the hardest hit.

Free Report: Why Australia’s 26-Year Economic Dream Run is ending. Read now.

Service sector takes a hit

In January, the activity levels of the services sector dived. Completely deteriorating at the fastest pace in four years.

The retail sector is the second-largest employer in Australia, so this collapse is particularly bad for them.

According to Business Insider, the Australian Industry Group’s (Ai Group) Performance of Services Index (PSI) fell by 7.8 points to 44.3 in January. This is its lowest level since October 2014.

The sector is monitored by the PSI monthly. If it is above 50 points, then generally the sector is improving. Clearly that is not the case here.

Since September 2018, we have seen sharp declines in the country’s GDP. The fall of the services sector only highlights the loss of momentum Australia’s economy is currently experiencing.

In the graph below, you can see the movement of Australia’s services industry since 2009:

‘Disturbing’ declines

CEO of the Ai Group Innes Willox stated that the decline is ‘disturbing’, continuing:

‘The services sector slumped sharply in January following a period of slowing activity over the second half of last year… ‘The fall in services sector employment in January is disturbing and is a clear warning-light for the rest of the economy.’

And it doesn’t look like there’ll be any upward movement for quite some time.

This is due to the fact that new orders, which indicate the movement of activity in the future, was also down.

Supplier deliveries also plummeted, while inventories of goods increased, a clear example that there is a weakening in demand.

The month of January was a difficult one for the sector, as the Ai Group explained:

‘January was the weakest monthly result for this sector since August 2012… ‘All indicators for this sector were negative in January, with particularly weak results for sales and new orders.’

The group claims this was due to customers ‘continuing to direct their discretionary spending to services rather than purchasing retail goods’.

If activity levels continue to fall, it will not bode well for the economy.

But it’s not only the services sector that is indicating a fall for house prices and the Aussie economy…

RBA gives non-answer regarding rates

On Wednesday, RBA governor Phillip Lowe said more rate cuts, all the way down to 1%, could be on the cards by the end of the year.

However, chances of an interest rate cut or increase are now ‘more evenly balanced’.

It all depends on the prospects formed by the RBA after assessing house prices in Sydney and Melbourne.

In fact, Dr Lowe isn’t really giving anything away with this non-answer:

‘Looking forward, there are scenarios where the next move in the cash rate is up and other scenarios where it is down… ‘Over the past year, the next-move-is-up scenarios were more likely than the next-move-is-down scenarios. Today, the probabilities appear to be more evenly balanced.’

And while the reserve bank sees a correction coming for the housing market, that is dependent on rising wages, which we haven’t seen since before the GFC.

As the ABC reported Dr Lowe stating:

‘Through our discussions with business we are also hearing more reports of firms finding it difficult to find workers with the necessary skills. In time, this should lead to larger wage rises. This would be a positive development… ‘Over the next year, we are expecting a pick up in household disposable income to provide a counterweight to the wealth effects of lower housing prices.’

While the RBA may be looking optimistically towards the future, it can’t be denied that many factors are continuing to point to a downward trend in the economy, which can be a difficult time for investors.

If you’d like to find out more about how you could potentially protect your wealth during volatility and uncertainty, then check out controversial economist Harry Dent’s Boom & Bust Letter, here.

This week in Markets & Money

In Monday’s Markets & Money, Selva looks at the Hayne Royal Commission. While there are many advisories, banks included, customers must also do their due diligence and make sure that the advice they are receiving are in their best interest. Because consumers must remember that most businesses are working in the best interest of themselves. To find out more, go here.

In Tuesday’s Markets & Money, Selva delves into the US–China trade tensions. As the 90-day truce deadline comes closer to its end, the geopolitical uncertainty continues. While tensions continue in Venezuela, it must be noted that China get their oil from there. However, Venezuela isn’t able to send as much oil to China due to falling oil prices. To find out more about this and the current geopolitical landscape, go here.

On Wednesday, Selva discussed the current state on the property market. Banks offered interest only mortgage loans, but with the crackdown in lending since the Banking Royal Commission, lending has become tighter and interest only mortgages may as well become a thing of the past. This has caused home owners to have to seel once the interest only repayments end, as they can no longer afford their homes. If you’d like to find out more about how this could affect the banks and consumers alike, click here.

In Thursday’s Markets & Money, Selva writes about changes in investor’s portfolio’s and how we deal with them. Last year we saw much volatility in the markets, but with the Fed announcing they’ll hold off on rate hikes, stocks have rallied, which was also aided by the positive news coming out of the US regarding their trade talks with China. But could you handle a massive drop in your portfolio? To find out more, go here.

In Friday’s Markets & Money, Selva walks us through the current political unrest in Venezuela. There are currently two men claiming to be the leaders of the nation, yet there can only be one. Support is divided across the globe as to who should be president. But what does this all mean for gold? As we’ve seen throughout history, gold is a solid commodity during uncertainty, political or otherwise. Therefore, if you would like to find out more about the current state of gold, go here.

Kind regards,

Alana Sumic,

Editor, Markets & Money

PS: Are you prepared for an Aussie housing collapse? Find out before it’s too late.