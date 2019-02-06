Galan’s Share Price Up 4.55% after Brine Drilling Success

The share price for Galan Lithium Ltd [ASX:GLN] has received a boost after news today confirmed that the lithium miner had successfully drilled a brine deposit near the Hombre Muerto Basin in Argentina.

As well as the Hombre Muerto project, the Australian-based mineral exploration company also has lithium operations at Greenbushes, WA and an oil base in Turkey.

At time of writing, the share price sits at 34 cents, up 4.55%.

Galan’s share price pay off upon first drilling campaign

The result is particularly important for the project as it is one step closer to confirmation of lithium in an area that was not thought to be suitable for production, despite positive indications from earlier geological surveys.

Today’s update is the latest in a series of positive news from the Candelas drill site, which has achieved better than average results in a fairly short amount of time.

Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega, was enthusiastic about the future of lithium production at the site:

‘Whilst we still await confirmation that the brine is lithium bearing, the fact that brines even exist in an area not previously thought to be prospective is particularly pleasing and augers well for the continued exploration of the 15 kilometre long channel at the project.’

Galan’s set to fast-track drilling if testing successful?

Although this is another encouraging step for Galan, it’s clearly still early days. The company will now have to wait for confirmation that the brine contains lithium concentrate.

And in a sea of other lithium miners (many of which are based in the same location), Galan will be looking to extend the trend as they continue five drilling campaigns throughout the Candelas channel.

Galan’s next hurdle may be coming up against major lithium miners like Galaxy Resources Ltd [ASX:GXY] and as they each focus their campaigns in the ‘Lithium Triangle’.

