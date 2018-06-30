How to Cheat Death

The majority of people in the Western world are fat, sick and dying.

I could sugar-coat that statement, but that’s essentially how we all got here in the first place.

Despite having access to world-class healthcare, the West is drowning in overcrowded hospitals and metre long waiting lists. We are shaving years off our life expectancies, pumping our veins full of prescription drugs, dropping dead from diseases that would have been inconceivable a few centuries ago.

All of this doesn’t come cheap, either. In 2017 alone, US$8.7 trillion was spent on healthcare globally —which is almost five times Australia’s GDP. Clearly, it’s expensive to die.

When you break down the statistics, you’ll find that a large portion of that cost is due to the high numbers of chronic diseases, which a whopping 50% of the world suffers from. The leading ailments are cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer, all of which are directly correlated to high obesity rates.

But this information is nothing new. The fact that we live in one of the most overweight countries in the world has been harped on about for decades. So much so, that it has almost become a running joke.

But as we poke fun at the extra holes in our belts, the percentage only creeps higher.

In Australia, over two-thirds, or 63%, of adults are overweight or obese. The crisis worsens when you consider that for Australian children and adolescents, it’s over 26%. Since 1995, the obesity rate has increased 19%. And every year, the percentages continue to go up.

Really, we’re making ourselves sick. The candy isles are too bright and colourful for our brains to pass up. As soon we walk into that sugary wonderland, surrounded by packets of immediate gratification, its game over. Next thing you know, your fingers are reaching for the cookies, the raspberry liquorice, the chocolate and the rainbow sour straps. And despite how much our guts hang over our belts, or how thick our fingers are, we keep on reaching.

Not only are we drawn to sugar, but to alcohol, tobacco, processed meat and sitting on the couch. All vices that are directly correlated to the global health burden.

This is a health epidemic that has been recognised by the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organisation. And it’s only going to get worse as the global population ages. By 2050, the world’s oldest seniors ­ — those 80 or over — will have tripled to 446.6 million. Increasing the risk of disease, obesity and cancer exponentially.

In the midst of this crisis, medicine is struggling to keep up.

Surgeries, cancer treatment, organ transplants and even weight loss operations are all on the rise. And with this ever-growing patient list has come the need for a massive database.

Currently, our healthcare system’s database is fragmented and vulnerable to error. The sheer number of people who each need personalised records has resulted in slow processing times and frequent data mix ups.

The healthcare system is in dire need of a database that can’t be hacked, allows for efficient sharing of information and ensures patients’ privacy remains intact.

The blockchain project aiming to become the worlds largest genomic data hub

There is a huge opportunity for a company to come along and revolutionise the current system. Much like the Human Genome Project revolutionised DNA sequencing in 2003, or the first at-home blood glucose monitor developed by Anton Hubert Clemens in 1971 revolutionised diabetes treatment — there is definitely a gap to be filled.

One company, Project Shivom, understands the urgent healthcare epidemic that we are facing. As they are pioneers in this space, they also understand the opportunities that exist for the early movers working to solve this problem.

In essence, Shivom is a blockchain-powered start up that aims to create the world’s largest secure database of genomic information. By putting individual patients’ DNA and genomic information in one giant, encrypted database, patterns can be more easily recognised and precise analysis can be shared, leading to ground-breaking medical innovation.

Project Shivom’s founder Dr Axel Schumacher is even confident that their project could lead to ‘the invention of a cure for cancer, Alzheimer’s and other serious and often lethal diseases that stem from irregularities in the DNA.’ Enabling millions of people to enjoy all that life has to offer.

After extensive research into this project, Ryan Dinse, in his latest special report, has recommended four spin-off stock plays which are set to skyrocket off Project Shivom’s success. Not only could this be a defining moment for medicine and healthcare, but it could also prove to be one of the greatest wealth creation events in history.

If you’d like to learn more about how to take advantage of these biotech stock plays before they go mainstream, you can click here to learn more.

Until next week,

Katie Johnson,

Editor, Markets & Money