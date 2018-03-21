This morning IOOF Holdings Ltd [ASX:IFL] share price rose by 0.47%

IOOF are valued at $3.763 billion and are trading at $10.67 a share.

Recently they have released a new enhancement to its flagship retail program, IOOF Pursuit.

The enhancement enables proper support, which included index advice fees, non-lapsing binding nominations, and additional pension payment dates.

Advisors are now granted more powerful solutions within the platform.

Entering a partnership with GROW Super

IOOF has recently entered a partnership with GROW Super, who are one of Australia’s largest digital superannuation providers.

Together, IOOF and GROW will collaborate and innovate ideas which will enhance client engagement.

IOOD reports that general manager Mr Renato Mota stated:

‘We are pleased to be working with the team at GROW Super. They have a proven capability in engaging investors through a leading digital experience. GROW believe in helping people make better financial decisions. We believe this is entirely aligned with our focus on financial advice and look forward to exploring this space together.’

The purpose of the partnership is to further facilitate investor engagement with superannuation and improving the overall connectivity between investors and financial advice.

IOOF are excited to work with GROW Super as they can both empower Australians to better superannuation.

Further investments for IOOF

In January, IOOF Holdings paid a total of $27 million for a new Bundoora office.

The site contains a total of 5,748 square metres within the University Hill Town Centre’s commercial precinct on Janefield Drive. The building includes 131 car spaces.

IOOF contested the asset based on the purpose of its excellent location and tenancy profile.

More recently IOOF managed to land a two for one deal as they were able to purchase two industrial sites in West Melbourne’s industrial precinct in Altona North for $20 million.

These assets contribute to IOOF’s property plus trust, which holds $385 million under management across 15 commercial assets.

