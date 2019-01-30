Iron Ore Continues to Surge Following Brazilian Dam Disaster

Brazilian mining company Vale SA [NYSE:VALE] has promised to put 10% of its ore output offline so that it can decommission 10 dams of a similar design to the one that burst last week. This has sent iron ore prices surging higher today, as well as shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited [ASX:FMG].

Of particular interest is what is going on with lower grade 58% fines.

Death toll rises, Vale employees arrested

With the scale of the tragedy being revealed, two engineers who worked on behalf of Vale SA have been arrested according to Reuters.

As it stands the death toll has now risen to 84 people with hundreds more missing.

It has set off a firestorm of criticism directed at the mining company and government regulators.

Three years ago a similar dam burst and the Samarco mine where it was located has yet to resume production.

Vale is the world’s largest iron ore producer and there is speculation drastic regulatory change is on the horizon.

Vivek Dhar, Mining and Energy Commodities Analyst at Comm Bank, via Business Insider says:

‘We expect iron ore prices to rise sharply in the short term before eventually easing… in the scenario that Vale’s mining licences are suspended, we could see prices remain supported for a prolonged period.’

62% fines are up 0.7% to $78.69, up 22% since November 26. 65% fines are also up 0.7% with spot prices sitting at $92.20. And intriguingly 58% fines have now increased by 9.2% to $56.59 a tonne — up 42% since late November.

This could be a combination of the disaster as well as a rush to improve steel margins in China.

Is now the time to punt on Aussie iron ore producers?

While long-term readers of Markets & Money will have been aware that we flagged a dip in iron ore prices based on the BDI and softening Chinese market data, this terrible tragedy is something we could not have predicted.

As such we could see benchmark 62% fines sitting above our resistance ceiling of $79 in the near future and for an extended period of time:

Source: tradingview.com

While many investors seem to be flocking to Fortescue Metals Group Limited [ASX:FMG], it may be worth looking farther afield.

For instance, Mount Gibson Iron Limited [ASX:MGX] could be worth examination with an attractive P/E of 6.8 and dividend yield of 4.88%.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For Markets & Money

