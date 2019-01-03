Is Computerised Trading Really That Bad?

You know the feeling…

After typing in the code of a stock, you see a number that your brain just cannot compute. ‘Surely…that can’t be right. I must have typed in the wrong code.’

You blame your fat fingers for hitting a wrong key. But upon retyping the code, you know that unfortunately, your fingers are not to blame.

Yep, we are all aware of a market ‘melt down’. Anyone who has been around the markets for a while has been through plenty of them.

But…a melt up? I’ll take one of those every day of the week.

A melt-up is exactly what the markets experienced only a week or so ago. Or, to be more precise, the US markets on Boxing Day.

If you were tucking into some Christmas ham and missed it, the Dow rallied over 1,000 points on the day. At the close, it was up just a smidge under 5% — its best ever daily performance (measured in points).

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ also both had cracking days. The S&P finished 4.9% higher, with the NASDAQ rallying a whopping 5.8%.

Who wouldn’t mind a few more days like that?

Of course, while they were huge jumps, they were nowhere big enough to compensate for the falls earlier in the month. If you look at a chart for December, all the major indices hurtled head first off a cliff.

That huge bounce on Boxing Day left plenty of traders scratching their head. Where did it come from?

Algorithmic trading is to blame for the boxing day sell out

The move was immediately put at the feet of one thing. That great enigma of the markets…algorithmic trading.

With most private traders and investors sitting on the sidelines, the percentage of computer driven trades (on a thin day of volume) were higher than normal.

Algorithmic trading can account for up to 80–90% of all share trades in the US. It can all seem a bit dark and mysterious, because in some ways, it is.

It’s impossible to know the origin and strategy of every computerized system plying the markets on any given day.

However, computer trading is not as insidious as it first sounds. An algorithm is simply a set of instructions.

It can be as simple as buying a fixed number of shares every time the share price falls back to a certain price level. A fund manager might implement such a strategy if they want to build up a stake in a company at their designated price point.

Or it could be offloading a percentage of their holdings if the share prices falls by a certain percentage. In other words, a simple stop-loss strategy — much like you already use for your own investments.

For a fund, though, that might hold hundreds of stocks, it is simply too hard and time consuming to manually manage every trade. Using computer code is the best way to ensure that they implement their strategy as best they can.

At the other extreme are strategies using maths so complex that only the best and brightest will ever comprehend. That is, for those rare individuals who get to choose between a career in the markets…or NASA.

At the heart of every strategy, though, is something with which you will already be familiar.

Computerised trading is not as simple as it seems

Momentum strategies are perhaps the most popular of computerised trading. As the name implies, the aim is to catch a wave of growing momentum behind a stock, whether up or down.

It might look for increasing (or decreasing) volume as a sign of a gathering strong move, or a potential change in direction. Or it might use a price-based system instead.

It is also the strategy that cops the most blame when the markets take a tumble. As one computer screams ‘sell!’, so does another…and then another. All adding to a snowball effect.

It’s this type of strategy that can add to volatility and cause huge falls. And that’s why some want it banned.

But like many things, it is not as simple as it first seems. Fund managers don’t want their programs to dump them out of the market just as it bounces. Nor rapidly add to a long position just as the market stalls.

That is why they add many parameters to their programs. It is not always about a blanket ‘in or out’, buy or sell.

The other thing has to do with volatility.

While computerised trading has grown at huge rates over recent years, volatility has actually been on the decline. Those in favour of computerised trading tender this in its defence.

While that might be true, volatility is usually lower in a bull market. What we will find out, though, is how it plays out in a market fighting for direction, as it is now.

But here is the thing with computer trading. It is not a set and forget exercise.

The boffins who design them are always tinkering, always looking for the next angle. That is, a way to beat all the other players in the market.

For a private investor, it might sound a bit baffling. Like they should leave the markets alone. But this is where things can play into their hands.

The fight for price is a short-term event. And that is what much of the rapid-fire computerized trading is all about. Trying to get a whole lot of little gains…something that can add up to a lot over time.

The battle over value, though, is what really drives the markets long term. Meaning that even if computer trading distorts the prices and markets temporarily, we need to remain focused on value.

All the best,

Matt Hibbard,

Editor, Options Trader

