Is This Hated Tech Stock a Buy?

Have you ever gotten a creepy Facebook friend suggestion?

What I mean is, a suggestion to become (virtually) friends with someone who you have had no interaction with on Facebook…and you have no friends in common.

So you think: how the heck could Facebook tell I know this person?

Well, now we know. And let me tell you Facebook is in hot water for it…again.

Apparently, Facebook has been collecting users’ call histories from their phones for years now.

As Gizmodo reported:

‘[L]ast week, an internal Facebook email from 2015 came to light in which Facebook employees discussed the decision to add the “call and SMS history” permission on Android, saying the “growth team [would use it] for improving things like PYMK,” Facebook’s shorthand for “People You May Know.” One of the Facebookers, a product manager not on the growth team, said this was a “pretty high risk thing to do from a PR perspective” and could lead to headlines about Facebook trying to “pry into your private life in even more terrifying ways.” ‘Regardless, Facebook decided to go ahead with those permission requests and apparently no one noticed… that is until a user saw his call history with his potential mother-in-law in his Facebook folder. The internal email from 2015 documents something pretty disturbing: a scheme by Facebook to make the data grab less noticeable.’

Facebook has been involved in a lot of controversies this year, and this has taken a toll on their stock price. As you can see below, the company’s stock price has dropped 33% from its 52-week high.

Some are now saying that Facebook’s drop is a buying opportunity…

But, before you go off buying Facebook shares, consider this.

Revealed: The ‘blue chip’ Aussie investors must avoid at all costs. Click here for the free report.

Yes, Facebook has created a service like no other, one that people want. The problem is that it can’t monetize it without using users as the commodity.

Advertisers may think it’s a gold mine, but Facebook users are feeling betrayed.

According to a survey from Pew Research from June this year, 74% of users have either taken a break, adjusted privacy setting or deleted the app from their phone altogether. That is, people aren’t engaging as much or as often with it.

In recent years Facebook has gone on to buy Instagram and Whatsapp.

While we aren’t sure how much money Facebook makes from Instagram — Facebook doesn’t break it down in their financials — the social app is becoming quite popular. Instagram could become their cash cow in the next few years.

But we see some problems.

For one, Facebook has already 2.27 billion active users, Instagram a billion…can they keep the same growth going?

We also don’t think that Facebook’s privacy woes are over…and they could spill onto Instagram.

Facebook just patented a technology that allows them to predict where you will go next.

Yep, they not only want to keep tabs on where you are, but to foresee your next stop…to target you with marketing. As reported by Buzzfeed:

‘A May 30, 2017, Facebook application titled “Offline Trajectories” describes a method to predict where you’ll go next based on your location data. The technology described in the patent would calculate a “transition probability based at least in part on previously logged location data associated with a plurality of users who were at the current location.” In other words, the technology could also use the data of other people you know, as well as that of strangers, to make predictions. ‘If the company could predict when you are about to be in an offline area, Facebook content “may be prefetched so that the user may have access to content during the period where there is a lack of connectivity.”’

And while Facebook says they may never use it…then again, they might. Things could get even creepier for users in the future.

Regulators are also increasingly looking into big tech

As you can see below, Facebook and Google have become the lion’s share of digital advertising here in Australia.

The ACCC recently released a report on how these tech giants are taking on so much market share.

And, as the report noted, it has been mostly by buying up the competition.

As the ACCC wrote on the report:

‘Facebook has undertaken a considerable number of strategic acquisitions that may have served to entrench its market power. This strategy increases the probability that Facebook’s market power will persist.’

According to the report, Facebook and Instagram get about 46% of Australian display advertising revenue.

The ACCC has vowed to look at both Google and Facebook more closely.

And, it is no secret that US government also has big tech on their sights.

As Bloomberg recently reported, US President Donald Trump has said that technology firms are in a ‘very antitrust situation’. And the US Justice Department has said that social media platforms are ‘intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas.’

Calls for breaking up big tech are increasing.

There is the risk that Facebook could be facing an antitrust break up. Or at the least, more scrutiny, fines and regulation from governments, which could also affect its share price negatively.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

PS: In this free report, you’ll discover why Aussie investors should avoid Telstra shares at all costs. Download now to find out.