It Shouldn’t Be Like This…

‘What do you think?’

The subscriber held up his iPhone, showing Felipe his financial portfolio on the screen. The iPhone looked brand new, like it had just left the store.

‘Look, I’m sorry, I don’t do individual consulting. I can’t do it. I only publish my ideas.’

The subscriber insisted:

‘Ah, take a quick look, will you? It’s free.’ ‘I have.’ ‘So, what do you think?’ ‘Well, 83% on the stock market sounds like a lot, doesn’t it?’ ‘But aren’t you optimistic about the stock market?’ ‘I am. Very much indeed.’ ‘So, don’t you think that’s a case of buying more?’ ‘In your case, I think it’s a case for selling more.’ ‘I don’t understand. I had a 55% return in the last two years.’ ‘A bull market creates many geniuses.’ ‘What do you mean?’ ‘Sorry, I don’t mean to offend.’ ‘I’m not offended, but I didn’t understand anything either.’ ‘Look, the portfolio is too heavy on variable income. I’m optimistic, but I can be wrong.’ ‘You’ve been right since […], at least.’ ‘I was very lucky.’ ‘You are humble…’ ‘No, man, I was really lucky. I’m talking from the heart. I am the result of randomness, that’s all. And I’m not complaining either. Better a lucky rich than an unlucky poor.’ ‘Speaking of bad luck, I missed the entry point into […] stock back there. I’m thinking of averaging the price. What do you think? […]’ ‘I’m sorry, but I have to go to lunch. It was a huge pleasure to meet you.’ Free Report: Economist reveals five stocks to sell today. Download now.

I heard the story (translated from Portuguese) from Felipe Miranda, editor of Empiricus Day One Pro and one of our colleagues from Brazil.

In case you weren’t aware, Port Phillip Publishing is part of the Agora companies, with offices and editors in the US and around the world.

Felipe shared this anecdote with his subscribers to make a couple of points.

The first, was about luck, and the role it plays when winning in investing.

Yes, much of success in investing will come from ability, research and experience. But, you can’t ignore that luck plays a part too. It’s the combination of good luck with ability that can take you a long way.

Why due diligence is so important

His other point was about the importance of diversification in a portfolio. Being heavy on equities may seem like a great idea during a bull market, but it could ruin you in a falling market. It’s always a good idea to keep a diversified portfolio.

But, I think there is a third take away from Felipe’s story. One he didn’t mention.

It has to do with incentives.

As Felipe pointed out, he doesn’t do individual consulting, instead he publishes his ideas in the newsletter. His customers are the subscribers and his income derives from the newsletters he sells.

We imagine then, that his main incentive is to keep subscribers and help them make money. He has a vested interest in doing well by his readers, who pay to hear his best ideas.

Would Felipe’s response to the subscriber had been the same if, let’s say, he was also receiving commission from when his readers bought into stocks he recommended?

Maybe…maybe not.

The Haynes Royal Commission is set to publish its final report today. The commission has exposed a lot of ugly practices in the financial industry. One of the big ones is that customers haven’t always been the main priority.

Instead, selling is.

The financial industry is rife with incentive programs to get more sales, all to make an extra buck from the customer.

You may think that you may be paying to get the best advice, but sometimes the interests from those giving you advice don’t align with yours.

It shouldn’t be like that.

If you are paying for financial advice, you should be getting the best advice for you and your situation. It shouldn’t be influenced by incentives.

Tarnished advice may have led to higher mortgages, higher debt and loss of wealth. It may translate into more risk.

Will the commission results change anything?

Maybe. Maybe not.

This isn’t an Australia only problem though, but an industry worldwide problem. And, when you look, incentives are everywhere.

That’s why when listening to people’s advice it pays to take a moment to think where their incentives are coming from…even if you are paying them a fee.

After all, they are running a business.

At the end of the day, it is in your benefit to take an interest in your finances. Listen to the advice, but also do your own research and due diligence to choose what’s right for you.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

Free Report: In this free report, you’ll discover why Aussie investors should avoid Telstra shares at all costs. Download now to find out.