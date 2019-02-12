Just How Deplorable Are the Deplorables?

For the last couple of weeks we’ve had a look at Mr Trump and his history of wheeling and dealing. We’ve also looked at why, perhaps, Mr Trump spends so much time telling it like it isn’t.

In case you missed that insight, here’s a summary for you. I took it from Stephen Grosz, a psychoanalyst and author of The Examined Life, as reported in the Financial Times, 12 January.

‘…Before throwing his hat into the political ring, Trump threw it into the wrestling arena. Between 1988 and 2013, he ran wrestling events, appeared ringside (notably in the Battle of the Billionaires), and was even inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame. Despite being presented as a competitive sport, professional wrestling is scripted. The competitors, results, pre-match and post-match interviews — all of it is make-believe. The broadcasters give their audience all the things you’d expect in a work of fiction: backstory, suspense, symbolism and so forth. …In professional wrestling, fact and fiction are worked together to create storylines that connect with the audience’s feelings. Wrestling’s good v bad, real v fake storylines provide clarity. What’s vital is this — fictional storylines can unleash genuine emotion. For the wrestling fan, as long as it feels true, it doesn’t matter that it’s fiction. Facts are beside the point. Feeling true is more important than being true.’

It’s quite a brilliant observation really. A remarkable insight into some silly human foibles. Feeling true is more important than being true.

As an example, take the wall that Mr Trump is so intent on building on the US southern border with Mexico.

Building a wall along the entire southern border (3,200 kilometres in length) was a key plank of Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Last year he tweeted about it almost 100 times.

And just last week he used his State of the Union address to once again talk about his border wall. A great deal of that speech was spent on the perils that lie on the border. He vowed that one way or another, he would get his wall built.

And like all good real estate speculators, he wants to make sure that someone else — Mexico in this instance — will pay for his construction.

However the idea that Mexico will somehow pay for his wall now seems most unlikely. Especially with the new Mexican President Andres Obrador refusing to fund the wall. It’s looking more than likely that the US taxpayer will end up footing the bill.

Mr Trump says the wall will keep out drugs. That when the wall is completed, crime rates in America would be greatly reduced. Perhaps even cut in half.

He’s also suggesting his chant should now be ‘finish the wall’, not ‘build the wall’. And he’s waxing lyrical about his, beautiful, better, brand new wall.

Yet here are the ‘facts’.

The US-Mexico border wall will not stop drugs

We know this from the current and on-going trial in the US of Joaquin Guzman Loera, the Mexican drug lord known as ‘El Chapo’.

Guzman sent his drugs into the US through legal checkpoints — stashed stealthily in cars, trucks and tanker trains. He also put his drugs in tunnels underneath all the existing, already-built US-Mexico border walls. He was not using unsecured stretches of the border to bring in drugs.

This has all been extensively reported. The fact is, the drug lords themselves have clearly stated that a wall won’t stop their activities.

Here’s how The New York Times reported it, 22 January.

‘The idea that people are walking drugs across the border as though they are illegal immigrants who would then be stopped by a wall across the border, that is not the pattern… ‘…One thing revealed at Mr. Guzmán’s trial is that among his earliest — and favorite — smuggling methods was sneaking drugs across the border in normal-looking passenger cars with secret compartments hidden in their chassis. Witnesses have described how he often split loads among several vehicles to help ensure that at least some of them made the journey undetected… ‘…At one point, testimony at the trial has shown, Mr. Guzmán sent tons of cocaine across the border in cans of jalapeños marked with the label La Comadre chiles. The cans were stacked on pallets in the backs of commercial tractor-trailers, which simply drove through official border entry points. To protect his product from being found, witnesses said, Mr. Guzmán often placed the cans filled with cocaine in the middle of the pallets, surrounded by cans with actual chiles.’

Guzman also used sea routes to get his drugs into the US.

A wall never works. As soon as you build one, people find a way to get over, under or through it. Yet I bet that this wall gets built somehow.

Just how stupid can people be? That we cannot be open to admitting the real problem — using the facts — and then solving it from there.

It’s just such a shame that the world is being held hostage to a minority group of Trump supporters. It’s deplorable.

Here’s a forecast for you. I forecast that the eventual wall, in whatever form it takes, will be a monument, an eternal reminder — for all of the world to see — of the disaster that Trump’s presidency will become.

Terence Duffy,

Chartist, Phil Anderson’s Time Trader

