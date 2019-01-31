Just Like Selling a Car

If you buy a car for $5,000 and spend $1,000 fixing it up, you know straight away how much you need to sell it for to make a profit.

One thing you don’t need is an advanced degree in mathematics. Your brain starts calculating the breakeven without even thinking about it.

Trader or not, the concept of profit is something we all understand.

Whether you are renovating a house, or buying shares, you know instinctively that you need to recoup your costs before you make a profit. In the car example above, it took you less than a millisecond to work out the $6,000 breakeven price.

When it comes to options, though, working out your breakeven can become confusing. Perhaps that is simply because it seems like another bit of option jargon.

Another reason may be that option traders use payoff diagrams to illustrate the breakeven. And sometimes, diagrams and graphs don’t seem to make any sense.

With options, though, it is no different to our car example. To make any money, first you have to recoup your costs.

To begin with, let’s take a simple call option strategy.

Simple call option strategy

You already know the basic definition of a call option. It gives you, the buyer, the right to buy the underlying shares at the strike price, any time until the option expires.

Consider a stock trading at $5, and you can buy a $5 call option for 25 cents. If you just bought the shares outright, every cent above $5 represents profit.

With the option trade, though, you can see that you also need to recoup the cost of the option.

That is, the call option gives you the right to buy the shares at $5. But you still need to recoup your 25-cent outlay.

Just like our car example, you can see that the breakeven for the call option trade is $5.25. That is, the $5 outlay of the shares, plus the 25-cent cost of the option.

The share price needs to be higher than $5.25 at expiry, before the trade is profitable. If the shares are any price below $5.25 at expiry, then you will be behind on the trade. That’s because it would have been cheaper to buy the shares directly in the market.

By buying a call option, you are essentially buying yourself time. Time to see if the shares will rally, before you outlay the full amount for the shares.

If the share price does not rally, you can look to sell your call option to recoup some of its cost. Or, you might simply decide instead to let it expire worthless.

And this is where some of the confusion arises.

The breakeven of the car ($6,000) and the call option trade ($5.25) do not change. That is, the money you need to recoup to breakeven on either trade.

However, there is one big difference…time. The breakeven on the option is at expiry. In the meantime, the share price can fluctuate all over the place.

So while the price of the breakeven doesn’t change, the price of the option does.

The higher the share price rallies, the higher the value of the call option. The further the share price falls, the less value the call option has.

The trade will also start to go against the call option buyer, if the share price doesn’t move at all. A range bound market is exactly what you don’t want if you buy a call option. However, for the call option writer (initial trade is to sell a call option), this is exactly what they are after.

One thing to note is that the breakeven for the call option buyer and the writer are the same. In the example above, that is $5.25.

Any price above that, the buyer wins. Any price below that at expiry, and the writer comes out on top.

That is why many option buyers don’t hold options all the way through into expiry, regardless of the breakeven. Unless they want to buy the underlying shares, that is (with a call option).

They need to continually monitor the trade and calculate the probability of the trade being successful. All the while, with the clock constantly ticking against them.

Matt Hibbard

Editor, Options Trader

