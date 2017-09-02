Kooks, Cranks and Currencies

First they feared it, now they want to control it.

Or so says someone on Reddit.

Reddit, as you may know, is one giant internet chat room, where anything goes.

Some of what you’ll find on Reddit is much like trash TV — it’s good fun to read, but you’d never own up to it. Other parts of it can be informative. Perhaps one of the best things about Reddit is that it links people around the world into small digital communities.

Unsurprisingly, the Bitcoin Reddit page is very active.

In a post titled ‘Dear Bitcoin Warriors’, one user explains that they have a direct connection to someone employed at a central bank. In their post, the user claims their ‘friend’ says that central banks are buying up bitcoin. According to him, central banks are rushing into bitcoin and driving the price up. That way, investors looking to make a quick buck will jump out of bitcoin, leaving it to the central banks to hoard.

Sounds scary, right? The central banks chasing bitcoin — similarly to how governments demonised gold — to force the public further into the fiat money system.

Yet I’m not entirely convinced this is the case. Central banks aren’t being secretive about their recent interest in bitcoin.

Arguably, central banks aren’t known for being early adopters of tech. So the fact that they are investigating cryptocurrencies less than seven years after their creation is rather forward-thinking by their standards.

For the better part of a decade, central bankers were able to dismiss cryptocurrencies as something for the kooks and cranks. Much like they do with gold bugs.

Now, it seems to be case of ‘If you can’t beat them, join them.’

Representatives from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and a couple of their research departments recently visited San Francisco to find out more about blockchain technology. China has a growing interest in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and all things FinTech.

Former Federal Reserve Bank chairman Ben Bernanke is a keynote speaker at a blockchain and banking conference in October hosted by Ripple, the world’s fourth largest cryptocurrency. Bernanke recently told an audience that digital currencies hold ‘long term promise.’

With cryptocurrencies a potential rapid technological advancement in how societies function, it’s clear that central banks can’t ignore this trend.

That said, I’m not entirely convinced that central banks will have the ability to take over the digital monetary system.

As of July this year, there were over 900 known cryptocurrencies. New coin issuing’s are occurring on a weekly basis. The cryptocurrency base is growing so quickly that it’s unlikely even the almighty money-meddlers will be able to dominate it.

More to the point, while random Reddit threads on cryptocurrencies can be fun to read, it’s not particularly useful information. This sort of stuff feels like it’s feeding the conspiracy theorists out there, rather than pointing them in the direction of how best to use cryptocurrencies to keep some of their money outside of the financial system.

But, as tempting as it might be to rush out buy the next cryptocurrency coin offering, there’s no point throwing your cash away in a desperate bid to get in on the crypto craze. This isn’t a fad. And digital money isn’t going away.

Which is why you should take your time and do your research. This is a high-risk emerging asset class. And you need to clue yourself, especially as you could lose all your money investing in this. You can start here.

