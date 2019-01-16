Leigh Creek Energy’s Share Price Trades 4.76% Higher upon New Agreement

Today, Leigh Creek Energy Ltd [ASX:LCK] announced it signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with African Carbon Energy Pty Ltd [ASX:CNX] also known as Africary.

Africary is a resource and technology company with experience in mining exploration, gasification and several other interests in South Africa.

It appears that investors could be growing confident in the energy company as Leigh Creek Energy’s share price is trading 4.76% higher.

If you’ve been following the performance of commodities lately, it looks as if many resource companies such as LCK could be gearing for a big comeback.

The problem is, choosing which ones to go with…

That’s why resource expert and Markets & Money contributor, Jason Stevenson, gives you his top 10 resource stocks trading on the ASX in 2019. You can read more about it here for free.

Leigh Creek Energy’s share price reflects HoA terms

There’s a lot of potential to come from LCK’s HoA with CNX. A big selling point is the basis it offers for discussions of legally binding agreements, known as Execution Agreements (EA). This involves one or several of the Lease Agreement, Sale and Purchase Agreement, and the Service Agreement.

Once EAs are finalised, it’ll mean LCK’s pre-commercial demonstration plant (PCD) as well as equipment will be leased to Africary, while recovering the majority costs of PCD plant.

The agreement was struck after Africary director Johan Brand visited Leigh Creek and assessed its capability, performance, adaptability and commercial re-use potential of PCD equipment.

LCK’s Managing Director, Phil Staveley, commented on the signed agreement:

‘This HoA again shows the level of international interest in the Leigh Creek Energy Project. Furthermore, the level of due diligence undertaken indicates the level of confidence in LCK’s technical expertise and operational competency and capacity.’

It will also grant an early revenue stream through a leasing and consultancy agreement.

This, along with further interest from other parties gives LCK a first mover advantage when it comes to any overseas projects or joint ventures.

LCK’s 2019 strategy

LCK has plans to continue developing its PCD at an international level and is already being approached by serval parties for similar services, as well as developing its Leigh Creek Energy project (LCEP) in Adelaide.

It’s looking likely that 2019 could be a big year for Leigh Creek Energy and its shares.

While this all looks very promising, don’t be too surprised if come tomorrow we see LCK’s shares fall slightly as excitement settles.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

PS: Interested in mining stocks leading into 2019? Markets & Money resources analyst Jason Stevenson believes that your best opportunities lie in smaller, more speculative stocks that aren’t restricted to iron ore. The kind that could see massive share price moves from a single positive drill-hole result. For 10 of his favourite mining stocks on the Aussie market this year, download his free report ‘Top 10 Mining Stocks’ today.