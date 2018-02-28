Lendlease Stays Ahead of the Competition

This week Lendlease Group [ASX:LLC] was unveiled as the preferred bidder on a multi-billion-pound redevelopment project located around Euston station in London, England.

The project is worth up to £4 billion which equates to $7.12 Billion Aussie dollars.

Founded in 1958 and standing with a market cap of $10.329 billion and an enterprise value of $10.61 billion, Lendlease deals with property and infrastructure solutions across the world.

They operate through development, construction and investment segments which are worked through inner city developments and many other developments.

Lendlease provide design, project management and construction services in regard to infrastructure and resident sectors.

Their latest developments

Lendlease are working with the Greater London Authority and the London Borough of Camden. For the purpose of developing an overall master-plan for a 54-hectare site which will be above the new London station.

Lendlease managed to defeat international rivals, Argent Related’s Eutos Regeneration Partnership as well as Canary Wharf Group.

Lendlease’s Chief Executive Dan Labbad, stated:

‘The redevelopment of Euston stands to be a real game-changer for commuters across London and the UK…

‘Euston will be much more than a transport hub — and we’ll work closely with project partners to provide benefits to local people, foster business growth and deliver new homes.’

London’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Jules Pope believes Euston has the potential to branch out and become more than just a transport hub. He looks forward to working with Lendlease in order to grow Euston into a real public space which will benefit the locals and help business growth.

Lendlease moves forward

The development company also won a project at High Road West in London values at $1.9 billion which is expected to develop over 2,500 homes.

Lendlease plans to develop Atherstone’s town centre which is 38 kilometres west of Melbourne’s CBD.

The town centre will offer a range of services, which will include education, sporting and various commercial enterprises.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For, Markets & Money

PS: Do you sense an incoming recession that will happen soon? Panicking on what he negative effects may be? Nobody likes a recession and surviving one can be a difficult task. Vern Gowdie from Markets & Money knows all the secrets to surviving such an unfortunate ordeal in his free article titled ‘The Aussie Recession Survival Guide’.