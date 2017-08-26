Long Live the Oil Burners

‘Car people’ are my kind of people.

I blame my parents, really. As a teenager, they moved me into a street that was full of young teenage boys. I spent those Christmas holidays making friends with the kids in the street.

Turns out these kids were car people. One of the kids lived on a double block. Any spare patch of dirt that wasn’t holding the house up had a car resting on it — all in various states of working order.

It was in this backyard 20 years ago that I learned you don’t park a 1963 EH Holden; you ‘berth’ it. And that the locks are so dodgy on a Kingswood you can open a door using a five-cent coin.

I’m a car person.

But, like most car people, being able to distinguish between throaty and beasty engine types is becoming a useless skill. In a day age where electric cars are becoming commonplace, distinguishing between engine types doesn’t matter. Because electric cars don’t make much noise.

There is a Tesla Model X in my apartment-building complex. This car is supposedly the fastest SUV ever built, reaching 100 clicks an hour in 3.1 seconds. That’s fast. But, the thing is, you don’t hear it.

In fact, it’s only when this Tesla X comes within two metres of me that I hear its high-pitched electric beater sound.

Yet I’m not the only one with a penchant for cars.

The Historic Automobile Group International (HAGI) reported that cars have provided cashed-up investors with a 129% return in the past five years. That’s more than double the 55% collectable wine has returned in the same timeframe.

Furthermore, classic and vintage cars managed to hold their value through the financial crisis in 2008. Peoples’ passion for the combustion engine has returned 404% in the past decade according to the HAGI. This alternative investment class beats art, diamonds, stamps, coins, watches and antique furniture in the same 10-year period.

Now, I’m not suggesting you dump all your money in a vintage car as an investment. Nothing goes up in a straight line for starters. And the value of cars tends to rise and fall with the stock market.

But, whether you’re a fan of muscle cars, early Japanese ‘fast four’ types, or vintage European coupes, there is one requirement they all have in common: they all need crude. Fossil fuels keep these machines running.

I know oil-burners and petrol-chuggers are copping a whack in the press at the moment. Especially with the UK and France committing to ban new petrol and diesel cars by 2040 last month.

The fact is, oil is needed. And they are banning new car sales, not getting rid of the ones that need crude to keep them going.

With the oil price hovering either side of US$50 per barrel, you couldn’t find a more contrarian play in the marketplace right now. There’s a huge opportunity coming in oil stocks, and the biggest gains are going to start showing themselves by the end of this year. You don’t want to miss out on this.

Details here.

