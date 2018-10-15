Markets Bounce, But Watch These Warning Signs

By the end of last week, the Dow had lost around 1,400 points over two days. This looked and felt a lot like the mini crash we endured at the beginning of the year. In a word: contained.
Friday morning’s 400-point pop confirms the similarities between the two events.
But, a bounce of 400 points compared to a loss of 1,400…that’s not much of a bounce to write home about, so this is something we’re watching closely.
In particular, there are several danger signs that have our attention. And there’s something else too…
Listen to my latest market update video now for the details of what, why, and what next…
